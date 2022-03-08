Venice Concert Band’s March 21 concert will feature a wide variety of musical selections showing how, with only 12 notes, music has been written for centuries.
Whether it is folk music, pop music, symphonies, concertos, operas, a three-minute tune, or a four hour opera, we have been graced with wonderful music based on just twelve little notes. This night of music that will feature a flute sonata by and the president of the Venice Concert Band Mary Deur as well as vocal selections by soprano Zarita Mattox.
The program opens with the overture "River of Life" by Steve Reineke. "River of Life" is a composition with the highs, the lows, the development, the scoring, the transitions and the themes.
Deur will perform "Sonata in F Major" by Telemann. He composed during the Baroque Period and was one of the most prolific composers in history.
Everyone loves a good march and the band will perform a concert march by George Kenny entitled "Jubilee March." Continuing to show the beauty of these 12 little notes, the band will play "Gaelic Rhapsody," a piece that includes some of the best Irish folk tunes of all times including "Londonderry Air," "The Irish Washerwoman," "Rakes of Mallow" and "The Minstrel Boy."
From the Broadway stage and the silver screen you will hear a gorgeous arrangement of "Beauty and the Beast" by the Japanese arranger Toshio Mashima. The medley will feature "Prologue," "Belle," "Something There" and "Beauty and the Beast."
Mattox will be performing the Gershwin hits "Someone To Watch Over Me" and "A Foggy Day (In London Town)."
The program will conclude with a new selection to the concert repertoire, "Infinite Hope" by Brian Balmages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.