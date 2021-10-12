The Venice Concert Band returns to the stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 with a concert that will honor our military veterans as well as the many heroes who served on the front lines of necessary services during the recent pandemic. Entitled “Our Heroes” and under the direction of Bob Miller, the band will present its first concert of the 2021-22 season in the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
If you are ready for musical selections that will lift your spirits and make you proud to be an American, you certainly should enjoy this concert. With everything from traditional marches like “Semper Fidelis” to the more contemporary sounds of “All Glory Told,” you will hear music from the Venice Concert Band to please your heart and soul. The band and a narrator will join forces in a composition entitled “Ask Not” to both honor and remember the words spoken by President John F. Kennedy. The band will be premiering a selection called “Fireman’s Polka”, led by Bill Millner, conductor Emeritus of the band. The soprano soloist for the evening will be Doreen Curp who will sing “Halleluja” and “Let Freedom Ring.” There will be selections to both let you remember days of old and look forward to our heroes of the future.
You may want to arrive a little early and enjoy the Patriot Art by Wayne Ramirez that will be on display in the lobby.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the Venice Performing Arts Center is requiring that all patrons wear a face mask while inside the building.
Tickets are available at www.VeniceConcertBand.com. Tickets may also be purchased the night of the concert at the box office of the Venice Performing Arts Center for $14 cash purchases only.
