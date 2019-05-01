Enjoy diverse seafood, meat, and vegetarian dishes cooked fresh onsite at the 3rd Annual Venice Seafood/Music Festival taking place at Centennial Park from May 3-5.
Organizers Paragon Festivals, Venice MainStreet, and special guest, the Humane Society of Sarasota County, are inviting all to join in the fun for a weekend of food, drinks, music and shopping in recently enhanced and beautiful downtown Venice.
“The 2nd Annual Venice Seafood/Music Festival was so successful that we decided to extend this year’s festival to three days and feature more regional musical groups.
The Humane Society will have their ‘Big Mac’ mobile adoption center on site again this year, and folks are invited to greet the dedicated staff and meet their extended family of animal friends awaiting adoption,” said Nick Sperry, Events & Partnership Coordinator for Venice MainStreet, Inc.
After strolling along a small marketplace of arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products, festival attendees will enjoy listening to live musical performances on stage.
“The bands that are returning are blues, rock and reggae band Kettle of Fish, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio and the Caribbean style Sarasota Steel Pan Band. We are really excited to bring a new rock, reggae band Offshore Riot in to close out Friday night’s entertainment lineup. They are a great band out of Tampa and will tie the generational gap between younger and older stellar music! Blues, soul, roots band “CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion” hail from Orlando. CeCe blends her powerhouse of a voice with smooth sounds of R & B,” added Sperry.
Additional bands include: Ocean’s Eleven Big Band featuring big band, jazz and swing, The Billy Rice Band with country rock, The Bob Marley Tribute Band featuring Yvad (reggae), Fleetwood Max Tribute Band, Unlimited Devotion inspired by the Grateful Dead and The Johnny Diamond Band featuring dance, pop and rock. Bands and show times are subject to change.
Proceeds from the 3rd Annual Venice Seafood/Music Festival benefit Venice MainStreet, Inc., an organization that since 1988 has operated as a volunteer driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the Venice community by promoting Historic Downtown Venice.
Admission is free and open to the public. Food, crafts, and art vendors offering festival favorites will be set up at Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave.
Attendees will also want to check out the wide range of downtown Venice indoor and outdoor dining options or visit some of Venice’s historically significant landmarks. All downtown parking lots are open and easily accessible. Lists of participating sponsors, restaurants, musicians and performance schedules are found at seafoodfestivals.com or call 941-487-8061.
