VENICE — The Venice Holiday Parade has gone high-tech, with a web page and an online application process.
The application is available now, with a Nov. 1 deadline. The parade is set for Nov. 26, with the start time to be determined.
The web page also features a map of the parade route, parade rules and regulations and photos from prior parades, the release states.
Only online applications are being accepted this year.
“The city’s goal was to make entrant information easily accessible and the application user-friendly,” a news release states.
The city’s website is VeniceGov.com. The application can be accessed at arcg.is/05q0HO.
Applicants will receive an email notification that their application was received and is being reviewed. A later email will let them know if the Parade Committee has approved it and what the next steps are, according to the release.
Longtime organizers Bob and Sue Hebert remain the main contacts for parade applicants, it says.
Attendance at a parade safety meeting will be mandatory, either in person or virtually. No date has been set, but the meeting is expected to take place the week before the parade.
For help with the online application, call Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Carly Roderick at 941-882-7439.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.