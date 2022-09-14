Venice Holiday Parade

The Grinch rides the Venice police boat along with members of the City Council during the holiday parade.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MEREDITH K. NICHOLSON

VENICE — The Venice Holiday Parade has gone high-tech, with a web page and an online application process.

The application is available now, with a Nov. 1 deadline. The parade is set for Nov. 26, with the start time to be determined.


