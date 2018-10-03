Due to potential conflicts and safety concerns with the ongoing City of Venice Downtown Beautification Project, the 2018 Holiday Parade route will be diverted slightly to Tampa Avenue for the two blocks between Harbor Drive and Nokomis Avenue (See attached map).
The remainder of the parade route on Saturday, Nov. 24, will remain unchanged. This route change is supported by the event organizer and the Venice Police Department, because it provides a larger and safer viewing area for the public and still keeps the parade downtown. Due to potential adverse weather conditions, it is possible the road work on W. Venice Ave. may extend past Nov. 24. If W. Venice Avenue is completed prior to that date, the median landscaping will still be too new to allow for a public viewing area; therefore, parade viewing could only be from one side of the street. Alternatively, using Tampa Avenue will provide for safe viewing from both sides of the parade, and allow the event organizer to finalize plans for a successful parade. This route change is only for 2018 and the Holiday Parade is planned to return to W. Venice Avenue for 2019.
Pre-parade entertainment will stay at the corner of Harbor Drive and W. Venice Ave., starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24.
Parade staging will occur down three blocks on S. Park Blvd., two blocks on N. Park Blvd., and west from Park on Granada Ave. with the larger units on W. Venice Ave., east of Park. The parade will step off at 7 p.m.
The parade route will start at the same point as previous years: Park Ave. and W. Venice Ave., proceeding east to Harbor Drive and Venice Ave. It will turn left to proceed to Tampa Ave. and continue east on Tampa until Nokomis Ave., turn right and proceed to Milan Ave. and Nokomis, then will be directed to turn right, continuing down Milan to Nassau. This is the end of the parade. The units can then proceed in any direction to leave the area.
Road closure times will be released at a later date.
The Holiday Parade takes place on Small Business Saturday so what better day to come enjoy our downtown? Arrive early, admire the beautification progress and support our local small businesses.
To fill out an application to participate in the parade, or for more information, please visit https://veniceholidayparade.com/.
You can also contact Holiday Parade Co-chairs Bob and Sue Hebert at 941-488-8780 or vhparade@verizon.net.
