The Venice Museum & Archives has reopened.
For the foreseeable future the hours have been shortened to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Although the days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) remain the same.
The Laning Archives & Research Center, in its own building on Milan, continues to be open by appointment only to people doing research on the city.
For the sake of social distancing and the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff there have been some critical changes.
“There was a glass door to the loggia and an archway to the hallway,” historical resources manager Harry Klinkhamer said. “We blocked off the archway and removed the door to the loggia. We would have had people running into each other.
“Now there is a nice pathway from the loggia down the hall to the other rooms.”
Those who missed the main exhibit, “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” will have another year to see the exhibit. Scheduled to close at the end of this month, the show has been extended to the end of July 2021.
Americans love their sports and the museum has memorabilia to prove that is especially true in Venice.
The exhibit covers sporting activities in Venice from the 1927 Tarpon Fishing Tournament to recent state championships run by not one but several different varsity teams at Venice High School.
The other exhibit, “Selling Venice: Advertising in the 1920s,” features enlarged advertisements pulled from the Venice News which was published from 1926-1928. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers spared no expense to spread the word about Venice during the city’s initial boom time. That show is in the hallway and will continue through January 2021.
Other changes that can be seen throughout the include the newly installed plexiglass face shields at the museum’s sales counter and admissions desk in the lobby area.
“All the volunteers and staff will be wearing masks,” Klinkhamer said. “We hope that visitors will, also.”
For everyone’s health during the pandemic, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes have been placed at critical points throughout the museum for everyone’s safety.
“A visitor can wipe down touchscreens before touching them,” Klinkhamer said.
“And we are going ‘touchless’ in the gift shop too. We will no longer accept checks nor cash except for donations. It will be credit or debit cards only. We will continue to accept cash and check donations because those cab be inserted in a jar.”
Dollars and checks will not have to be touched until they have been there long enough for the virus to have dissipated.
Walt Disney World and several similar destinations have done the same thing, although Disney customers can use cash at the park’s guest relations office to purchase Disney gift cards that can be used throughout WDW for tickets, meals, souvenirs and lodging.
“These changes have been done out of consideration of the health of museum visitors,” Klinkhamer said. “We hope visitors can respect our health as well.”
Become part of current history at the archives.
On the museum’s website is a plea to residents and visitors for help in preserving this unique time.
“Venice Historical Resources is preparing to document, collect, and preserve these events for future generations. From executive staffs in business and government, to front-line workers in healthcare and food service, to you and me, our actions and our stories will define us. And so your Division of Historical Resources asks you to join us in collecting and preserving them.
“Journaling can be a powerful tool to organize thoughts, ideas, emotions, and memories. They can also provide an incredible insight into the lives of people in good times and bad. The words you put to paper today can inform historians in the future what it was like living during this pandemic. We encourage you to take the time to either write down on paper, type into a diary app, or record yourself sharing your day-to-day happenings and the impacts of the Coronavirus on you and your loved ones. When you feel you are ready, make a promise to share this with the Venice Museum by telling us that you want future historians to know your story.”
Visit the website to fill out the basic contact form and let the museum know how you can help from a personal journal oral history, photos or videos.
“Venice Historical Resources is utilizing StoryCorps to provide a means for you to do oral histories with people you are now at home with,” the website states. “This is a great way to spend quality time having younger family members interview older ones. Using your smartphone you can download the StoryCorps app, follow the tutorials there or on their Web site, and join the Venice community at the StoryCorps Archives to find sample questions to use and upload your oral history. Interviews collected there will be preserved forever with the Library of Congress and at the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center.
“Please recommend and consider donating items that tell our story of Venice and this historical event.”
For more information, call 941-486-2487 or visit museum@venicegov.com.
To contact the Laning Archives & Research Center, call 941-716-7255 or visit archives@venicegov.com. The online data base is a boon to those hoping to do Venice research online.
Meanwhile: Heed the following words that are on the museum’s “Welcome back” sign:
“Out of respect for your health, staff are wearing masks; we hope you can show the same respect for our health. If you forgot your mask at home, we may have some.
“Check with staff when you come in to see if we have room for you. If not, why not check out the Monte Andrews Arboretum across the street and return in a little bit?
“When you come in we’ll ask for your name and contact information. It’s not so we can send you sales information, but just in case the Health Department needs to find you if they are contact tracing from someone.
“There are hand sanitizer stations and disinfectant wipes throughout the museum. Feel free to use them on yourself and surfaces you touch. Just remember which is for which.
“Do you think you can safely social distance by one shuffleboard cue stick? We’ll put you to the test.
“The purple arrows on the floor may not lead to pirate treasure, but they will get you through the museum in a safe direction. That’s also valuable.
“Wooly mammoths stayed in groups for safety. Your group should try being wooly mammoths.
“We thought Plexiglas was only for museum exhibit cases, but now we are using it as an added layer of protection between staff and visitors.
“Your cash is no good here. For now, we are handling purchases with credit and debit cards. But your cash is still good in the donation box.
We’ll keep it in there long enough to kill off any potential virus.”
