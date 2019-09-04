By BARBARA GRIFFIN
Venice Musicale
The Venice Musicale 2019-2020 concert season will feature a variety of vocal and instrumental soloists and small ensembles, the popular Encore Chorus, and Venice Musicale’s new performance group, the Suncoast Duo Pianists. All concerts are free and open to the public, although donations are always welcome to support the Venice Musicale Scholarship Program.
Concerts featuring soloists and small ensembles will be held in the Community Room of the Venice Public Library at 3 p.m. on Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and April 16. Program Coordinator Barbara Koning has selected a chairperson for each concert to assemble talented musicians from among Venice Musicale members and friends to entertain the audience.
Susan Aaron, chair of the Oct. 17 concert, describes her program as a “Potpourri” of music to delight the soul. On Nov. 21 Betsy Bullis will chair “Two by Two...and Even Three,” a concert featuring pianists, singers and instrumentalists collaborating on music from Broadway to Jazz to Classics. Jan. 16 will feature Eric and Dawn Spitz and friends in “Romping with Romberg,” an afternoon of delightful music from Sigmund Romberg. On Feb. 20 Betty Badawi and Barbara Koning will invite the audience to let their heartstrings be touched by performances of “Music from the Heart.“ Venice Musicale’s Scholarship Co-chairs, Betsy Bullis and Bonnie Gordon, will present the 2020 scholarship awardees in concert on April 16.
Encore Chorus will offer two Thursday afternoon concerts at 3 p.m. in the Sanctuary of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. Artistic Director Jan Antholz will lead the annual “Holiday Concert” Dec. 12, and “Spring Fling” March 19. Encore Chorus performs concerts in a wide variety of venues to raise funds for the Venice Musicale scholarship program. To book an Encore concert for your community or organization, email encore@venicemusicale.org.
The Suncoast Duo Pianists will perform three concerts of four-hand piano music in the Community Room at Venice Public Library. The concerts will begin at 2 p.m. and have two performances each, on Dec. 6 and 7, Feb. 21 and 22, and April 3 and 4. Originally formed to perform for private audiences in a salon setting, Suncoast Duo Pianists became a performance group with Venice Musicale in 2018 and their entertaining programs are now open to the public.
