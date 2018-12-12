Venice Musicale presents Encore Chorus in a concert of holiday music

Venice Musicale will present Encore Chorus in a concert of holiday music at 3 p.m. on Dec. 13 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. The concert is free and open to the public.
Always a favorite with audiences, Encore Chorus has performed as Venice Musicale’s ambassadors to the community, entertaining in a variety of venues, for nearly twenty years. For the last ten years the chorus has been fortunate to have as director and accompanist husband and wife team Bill and Jan Antholz. Hailing from Minnesota where they still spend their summers, both have extensive backgrounds in music as educators and performers. Bill was a high school choral conductor in Minneapolis for 38 years and taught strings in grades five through twelve. He has directed church choirs since he was sixteen. He has a beautiful baritone voice and has sung professionally. Jan received her Master’s Degree in Music Education from St. Thomas University, taught music in the Minneapolis public schools, and at both Concordia and Augsburg University. She was Minnesota “Educator of the Year” in 1996. She is a composer and arranger as well as an excellent pianist.
Encore members, including the director and accompanist, volunteer their time and talents, bringing their joy of singing to the public to raise funds for Venice Musicale’s scholarship program. Each spring Venice Musicale grants awards through competitive audition to elementary, middle and high school students in South Sarasota and Charlotte County for summer music camp, private lessons, or first-year college performance studies. The scholarship program is funded entirely by contributions from Venice Musicale members and friends, and donations are accepted at each concert.
To learn more about Venice Musicale and how to book an Encore concert, visit www.venicemusicale.org or email info@ venicemusicale.org.
