Venice Musicale presents 2019 scholarship winners in concert

Venice Musicale will present its 2019 scholarship winners in concert at 3 p.m. on May 2, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the scholarship program.
Each year, Venice Musicale invites student musicians from South Sarasota and Charlotte County to apply for scholarships to support attendance at a summer music camp, college-level music performance studies, or private music lessons. Selected applicants perform before a panel of judges in competitive audition. Winners earn one of three scholarship awards of up to $2,000 or more. The scholarships are funded through donations from audience members and friends of Venice Musicale. One-hundred percent of all donations goes to direct support of student scholarships.
Former Venice Musicale scholarship winner, violinist Rebecca Reale, is an excellent example of a musical success story. Her musical journey ultimately led her to the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2017 and a permanent position as fifth chair in the orchestra’s first violin section.
As a child living in Venice, Rebecca studied violin with Sarasota orchestra violinist Meghan Jones and participated in the Sarasota Youth Orchestra. Scholarship awards from Venice Musicale helped fund her attendance at summer music camps. Her passion for music led her to Boston at an early age to attend Walnut Hill School for the Arts, where she studied with Peter Zazofsky. She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in violin performance from Rice University as a full scholarship student. At Rice she studied with Kathleen Winkler.
Ms. Reale was a fellow with the New World Symphony for their 2015/2016 season. During her time there, she won the concerto competition and performed Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 with the orchestra on a subscription concert series, to rave reviews. Just prior to joining the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Reale was the associate principal second violin of the Houston Symphony and served as acting principal second for the 2016/2017 season. She has spent her summers at world renowned music festivals including Aspen, Spoleto, Schleswig Holstein, Sarasota, and Music Academy of the West.
Although violin has taken Reale to cities and concert halls all over the world, she remains grateful to Venice Musicale for helping her get where she is today.
For more information about Venice Musicale and the scholarship program, visit www.venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
