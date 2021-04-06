After a year’s hiatus because of Covid-19, Venice Musicale will resume public performances with a concert featuring its 2021 Scholarship Program awardees at 3 p.m. April 15 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice. The concert is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required but attendance may be limited to accommodate CDC recommendations for the safety of both performers and audience members. The wearing of masks is required. Donations are welcome to support the Scholarship Program.
Each year, Venice Musicale invites student musicians from South Sarasota and Charlotte County to apply for scholarships to support attendance at summer music camp, college-level music performance studies, or private music lessons. Selected applicants perform before a panel of judges in competitive audition.
This year 12 young musicians will audition — three in the Junior Division (ages 8-10) and nine in the Senior Division (ages 15-18). Depending on their division and placement, winners may earn awards ranging up to $2,500 for first place, Senior Division. The scholarships are funded through donations from audience members and friends of Venice Musicale.
All applicants accepted to audition will perform in the concert. These talented students include seven string players, two pianists, one vocalist and two brass players, representing Venice High School, Venice Middle School, Pine View School, Epiphany Cathedral, North Port High and one homeschooler.
Past scholarship awardees have established careers in major symphony orchestras, as solo performers, and as teachers, or have used their musical talents to enhance their lives in other ways. Tenor, Beckett Wilson, a 2019 scholarship winner, is currently attending Full Sail University in Winter Park, majoring in music production. While a student at Venice High School, Beckett was a popular performer in Venice Theatre musical productions and a chorus member and soloist with school music groups and The Venice Chorale.
For more information about Venice Musicale and its Scholarship Program, visit www.venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.