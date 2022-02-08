Venice Performing Institute of the Performing Arts and Venice High School Drama Boosters unite for 'Little Women'

The Venice Institute of the Performing Arts is collaborating with the Venice High School Drama Boosters to bring "Little Women" to the stage Feb. 10-11.
"Little Women" takes the audience on a journey of four sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March from childhood to adulthood during the American Civil War.
In addition to the cast of VHS drama students, they are bringing back a recent VHS alumnus to portray the role of Aunt March. For VHS alum Helen Sanford, portraying the role, “I can resonate with her sometimes tough love … you still love your family and you still want to help them even if it doesn't look like you do.”
When current VHS sophomore Riley Boock was asked about how her character strikes a chord with her, she expressed, “There's a quote from her in the movie where she says, 'I want to be great, or I want to be nothing.' And I feel like as an ambitious high school student, and we're all trying to get to some successful future, that's where she's resonating with me.”
Though Sandford personally remarks how the story of "Little Women" can vibe with audiences of all ages from the very young and the young at heart. In the end these young ladies are a part of a cast that considers themselves as one big happy family that feels the need to “Bring everybody together and show that the drama department is here, and we're great and we're going to put our stuff on. Ready to show everything we can.”
“Our goal with the production of 'Little Women' was to assemble a cast and crew that would deliver an exceptional experience for the community as the arts has a way of creating meaningful connections with people at time when they need it most. The cast has been working hard over the past eight weeks to prepare for this show and we are confident that they are ready to deliver on our mission. This show, under the direction of Erin Cullum, also has the opportunity to showcase the unbelievable talent of our young actors and actresses in the Venice area,” said President of Venice Drama Boosters Andrew Boock.
