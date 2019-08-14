By Venice MainStreet, Inc.
If you have not visited downtown Venice recently, you are in for a treat. Venice is a great place for a day trip, offering something for everyone.
Its year-long beautification project has transformed the downtown area into a tropical oasis. Stunning palm trees tower over the city, while hibiscus, jatropha, jasmine, and many other flowering plants and hanging baskets provide color along the city’s newly paved streets. An abundance of shade trees and benches along the sidewalks create an inviting environment for shopping, dining, and admiring the scenery. To add to the splendor, the city introduced a new three-dimensional mural on Nassau Street, complementing the nature-inspired murals along Founders’ Walkway and in Michael Biehl Park, next to the Venice Theater.
Dr. Betty Ehik, owner of Celebration Corner which specializes in educational toys for children, is the host of the new mural and believes “it captures the spirit of Venice and adds to the ambiance and integrity of the street.”
The downtown area also is safer and friendlier for everyone with improved sidewalks, in-pavement lighted crosswalks, and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant curbing. City Engineer Kathleen Weeden stressed that “we worked hard to keep the charm of downtown while rehabilitating the infrastructure so it will last for decades.” The U.S. Chamber of Commerce agrees, naming Venice the second most livable city in Florida in its recently released list of 100 “Best Cities to Live in Florida-2019.” The Chamber described Venice as “an idyllic city with a thriving arts district, the largest community theater in the country, and a long stretch of beautiful coastline.”
Venice MainStreet CEO, Kara Morgan, says “it will be a beautiful summer in Venice and encourages everyone to come and see the downtown historic district, the new enhancements, shop, dine and participate in something new. There is always something going on for people of all ages. Everyone is welcome to contact our Venice MainStreet office, we are here to help.”
The summer event schedule is sure to please with monthly movie nights (first Fridays in Centennial Park), monthly casual bike rides led by the City Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper, a Friday night concert series at the Gazebo, and a farmers market every Saturday. View the full calendar of events at visitvenicefl.org or on the city’s website at venicegov.com. For more information, contact Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722.
