Oooh, the circus.
Ahhh, the symphony.
You might prefer one, you might like them both, but together? Sounds about as compatible as popcorn and brandy.
But these days a creative chef would take that brandy, make a caramel sauce out of it and before you know it, voila! — gourmet kettle corn.
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages are invited to turn their attention to the Venice Performing Arts Center, where The Venice Symphony will present “Under the Big Top: A Tribute to the Circus,” Jan. 14-15.
The show promises to be a three-ring spectacular of sound and sight, featuring a lineup of songs ranging from classical compositions to classics of the stage and screen, all thematically or stylistically evoking the spirit of the circus, while film and still images of the circus and circus life pass before their eyes, courtesy of the Ringling's vast archives in Sarasota.
There will be a few other surprises from the moment guest arrive to immerse the crowd in a circus frame of mind, said The Venice Symphony CEO Christine Kasten.
The show is an example of the symphony’s programming style the last few years.
“We don't have the traditional pops or classical concerts, but rather we take a hybrid approach,” Kasten said. “Both classical and pops pieces are woven together for most concerts.
“Symphonic music can be found in new and familiar works," she said. “By expanding the concert experience to include both as well as accompanying video in some instances, we hope to encourage a wider audience to come check us out.”
Kasten credits this “exciting and unique” style of programming to musical director Troy Quinn, who, according to Kasten, likes to say, “Everyone likes classical music, they just might not know it yet.”
Quinn says he's had this concept for a show since he was hired in 2018. When he arrived, one of the first places he visited was The Ringling, and he was struck by its prominence the region's identity.
“I was kind of mesmerized by the whole connection to the circus,” Quinn said. A circus-themed program seemed to him to be a fresh concept that would be a “sure bet” with local audiences.
But even a sure bet needs thoughtful planning, and whatever other bells and whistles are included, its the music onstage that takes center ring. There was no doubt in Quinn's mind what the tentpole song should be for a circus-themed program.
Guest soloist soprano Coya Bailey Jones will sing “Never Enough” from the 2017 movie “The Greatest Showman.”
“It's a powerhouse ballad,” Quinn said. “It's not an easy song, both the emotional range and the vocal range. It's a torch song, but you have to have that emotional vulnerability at the beginning. and Coya's the perfect artist for it.”
The same could be said for the entire program, Quinn said, which starts with the overture from “Gypsy,” which he considers “the most difficult overture in musical theater, for sure.” The program closes with a a suite from “The Lion King.”
“It's about 10 minutes, and it's a fierce, difficult work to play,” Quinn said.
In between, audiences will be treated to an eclectic program with tunes ranging from Stephen Sondheim's “Send in the Clowns” to Tchaikovsky's “Swan Lake” to Offenbach’s “Galop Infernal,” better known as “The Can-Can.”
This variety makes for an exciting show for the audience, Quinn said, and it requires musicians to demonstrate “a rare flexibility.”
“You really need to have that flavor, that style, for the phrasing, that articulation, to be able to turn around and play multiple things,” Quinn said, “play “Gypsy” and then the next movement play Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake.' That's more challenging than playing a Brahms or Beethoven symphony that just kind of rolls along for 35 or 40 minutes.”
While the orchestra is demonstrating its musical acrobatics, they will be accompanied by images depicting circus life in the spotlight and behind the scenes.
Tim Ferguson, the symphony's director of education, said Heidi Connor and her staff at the Ringling happy to give him access to the Ringling's collection of thousands of video and still images as he assembled the show's visual component.
“I feel like a chef at the farmers market looking for the best ingredients to make my meal,” Ferguson said. And like a good chef, he understands that when you're seasoning a meal, too much spice can be worse that too little.
“My role is to enhance the production but not to overwhelm it,” he said.
On some pieces, the images will directly tie in with the tune's literal meaning. With others, the choices will be more abstract.
At times, he said, it will feel like an old silent movie house, with the music playing to home-camera film footage. In other pieces, Ferguson edits the footage to match the pacing of the music. On Rimsky-Korsakov's “Dance of the Tumblers,” the pieces alternately focuses on different parts of the orchestra. Ferguson paired each of these segments to a different circus act.
Venice Symphony has been doing programming of this sort the past few seasons, and the response has been positive. With this show, the aim is make guests feel like they've run away and joined the symphony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.