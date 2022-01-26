When we think of our favorite songs, we tend to overlook the music that comes from the movies. But they are some of the most powerful music in our lives. Sure, a movie's music is what can turn a cinematic narrative into an epic, but that's just the first two hours.
A good movie theme can dip deep into the emotional well over and over. They can feel like a four-minute romance novel. They can make you feel heroic. They can make you feel tragic. They can make you feel tragically heroic. They can make you believe anything is possible, that you can take control of your life, find true love, save the whole universe and knock out Apollo Creed.
The very best movie themes are the soundtrack of modern culture.
The Venice Symphony will present some of the most memorable music to ever come out of Hollywood as it presents “A Night at the Oscars.” Feb. 4 and 5.
Music Director Troy Quinn said he is as excited about this show as any the symphony has done in the three-plus years he's been here.
Quinn will lead the orchestra in a program of music from movies, including “The Godfather,” “Rocky,” “Forrest Gump,” “Star Trek, The Motion Picture,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s, “La-La Land” and more.
Every song was an Academy Award-winner or nominee, Quinn said.
The program will include a bit of genuine Hollywood movie music magic. “We have this incredible guest soloist, a very unique guest soloist,” Quinn said.
Piper Eric Rigler, often referred to as “the most recorded piper in history,” will join the orchestra to play some of his most celebrated work, including “My Heart Will Go On,” from “Titanic,” as well as music from “Braveheart” and from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.
Authentic instrumentation is one of the reasons Quinn is excited about this show. He works a lot in Los Angeles when he isn't in Venice, and for this show he got hold of the original scores for many of the songs that will be in the program.
Movie music spans a wide range of genres, and to get the authentic sounds, some members of the orchestra will be asked to play outside their usual range. They will also be bringing in several musicians to play accordion, mandolin, harmonica, hammer dulcimer, guitar, electric bass, saxophone – “things you don't usually see in the orchestra,” Quinn said.
“It gives it a fun element because we have instruments that don't normally play with the orchestra.”
Rigler said when he saw the score for “My Heart Will Go On,” he let Quinn know that he didn't actually play the Irish whistle the way it was written. The changes were minor, it wouldn't affect the rest of the orchestra, but he asked if he could play his part the way he did it in the recording.
Absolutely, Quinn told him. Who would turn down one of Hollywood's go-to guys for Celtic music?
It's a reputation that he's earned, although Rigler said he hadn't planned it. “I never thought that this would be a career,” he said. My parents would say, this is your avocation it's not a vocation, and rightly so.”
He started playing the Scottish, or highland bagpipes when he was 7, he said. These are the pipes most people envision when they think of bagpipes. “Most pipers, if they're a highland bagpiper, that's pretty much all they play,” Sigler said. They're difficult instruments, and they are unlike any other instrument, he said. even other kinds of bagpipes.
He had been playing the Scottish pipes for about 20 years when he decided to take up the Uilleann bagpipes, native to Ireland. The two instruments are quite different. While Scottish pipes were traditionally used to march troops into battle, The Uilleann (pronounced “ILL-in”) pipes are played seated. Air is pumped into the instrument, rather than blown, with a bellows under the arm (“Uilleann” means “elbow,” Rigler said).
Rigler used and will use Uilleann pipes to play the score for”Braveheart.” They are quieter than Scottish pipes, he said, they don't drown out everything around them, and they have a wider range. Scottish pipes only play in the key of B flat.
The fingering is completely different, Rigler said. Fingering on the Uilleann pipes is similar, but not exactly the same, to that on the Irish whistle.
The Irish whistle, also called the tin whistle or the penny whistle, is the instrument Rigler played on the “Titanic” and “Lord of the Rings” recordings. A lot of people mistake it for a flute when they hear it, he said, but it's played more like a recorder.
“It's very primitive,” he said. There's only six hole on it, just one key. It's limited but it's very expressive.”
Rigler said it was when he lived in Scotland for a few years that word got around about this young man who could play all three instruments. Eventually word got to Hollywood.
“L.A. Is a big city, but within the music industry and the entertainment industry it's fairly small,” he said. After a few jobs, whenever someone needed a piper, someone else would say, “Hey, I think I know who to get”
“Suddenly I was no longer needing my English literature degree from UCLA,” Rigler said. “I was getting calls to work on TV shows and feature films and pop stars, records, and getting concerts around the world.”
There's something alluring about the pipes and the whistle. Even though it's what drew Rigler to the bagpipes in the first place, he's never quite defined it, but it does seem to be universal, he said.
“As human beings, why do we have this emotional connection to this ancient sound of a bagpipe, regardless of what our nationality?” he said. He's played around the world, and from China to Peru, people will approach him and comment how the sounds of the pipes touch their soul.
Maybe it's in the droning, he said. Like the Australian didgeridoo, the pipes have such a simple, visceral sound, it taps into something ancient more directly than any complicated composition.
The audience won't have much chance to dwell on that during “A Night at the Oscars.
The program will open fast, Quinn said, with a five-minute montage tribute to John Williams, featuring music from 30 films he scored, accompanied by visuals from those movies. The visual accompaniments will continue throughout the show.
