Venice Theatre announced its 70th season to a standing-room-only crowd of donors, advertisers, patrons and volunteers.
The annual season announcement party included an exclusive reception for producers and sponsors who were the first to hear the news. Next, 400-plus guests gathered in the theatre lobby for cocktails, followed by entertainment in the MainStage auditorium. Venice Theatre's Artistic Director Allan Kollar and General Manager Kristofer Geddie served as masters of ceremonies for a program that included performances of songs from several of the musicals on the 2019-2020 schedule.
Popular Venice Theatre performer Charlotte Crowley sang "These Boots Were Made for Walkin,’" one of many '60s hits from next season's Stage 2 opener - The Bikinis: A New Musical Beach Party. Singer Bill Saro amused the audience with "Discombobulated," a new song from the sequel to Assisted Living, The Musical. Assisted Living has completely sold out both times the theatre has presented it. When Assisted Living the Musical: THE HOME for the Holidays became available for licensing, Executive Producing Director Murray Chase jumped at the chance to continue the fun. He says, "It's not Shakespeare, but our audiences love this show and the way it takes a humorous look at aging." Speaking of the Bard, Chase is excited to be directing a new interpretation of Hamlet for the Stage 2 Series in spring of 2020.
Representing the 70th MainStage Season musicals were two familiar faces and powerhouse voices, Kim Kollar and Michelle Kasanofsky. Kollar reprised a song she became known for when she last played Adelaide in Guys and Dolls - "Adelaide's Lament." Kasanofsky, also the evening's accompanist, sang "The Winner Takes It All" from a blockbuster musical that Venice Theatre has acquired but cannot announce by name until June 1.
A MainStage subscription is $135. A MainStage Winter Pass is $112. An X-Treme Pass, which allows subscribers to mix and match between MainStage, Stage 2, and Generations, is $182. The Stage 2 Pass offers four Stage 2 shows for $108. Finally, a Golden Ticket provides subscribers admittance to almost everything the theatre offers for $357.
Subscriptions save patrons up to 30 percent over single tickets, provide priority seat selection, and secure tickets before shows sell out (something that has been happening often this season.) Subscriptions are available by calling 941-488-1115 or visiting the box office at 140 W. Tampa Ave. in Venice. More details are available at VeniceStage.com.
The 2019-2020 productions are listed below by series. (Venice Theatre reserves the right to substitute alternate shows and to change dates, times and prices based on availability.)
MAINSTAGE
SEPT 20 - OCT 6, 2019
Born Yesterday
BY GARSON KANIN
Born Yesterday premiered on Broadway in 1946 and was a big screen hit in 1950. 70 years later this hilarious story - about a millionaire and his trophy girlfriend’s designs on Washington, D.C. - is more relevant than ever!
OCT 25 - DEC 1, 2019 (TBA JUNE 1!)
A Blockbuster Musical. (Area Premiere!)
Have the time of your life and take a chance on this show! We can’t release the title until June 1, but how can we resist this musical by a super Swedish pop group? Be the first in line to get tickets to this hit!
JAN 10 - FEB 2, 2020
Menopause The Musical (The Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change)
LYRICS AND BOOK BY JEANIE LINDERS (MUSIC BY VARIOUS)
Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, sexual hangups, and more! This musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you dancing in the aisles!
FEB 21 - MAR 22, 2020
Guys and Dolls
BOOK BY ABE BURROWS AND JO SWERLING, MUSIC AND LYRICS BY FRANK LOESSER
BASED ON THE IDYLL OF SARAH BROWN AND CHARACTERS BY DAMON RUNYON
Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning, boat-rocking classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway.
APR 17 - MAY 3, 2020
To Kill a Mockingbird
DRAMATIZED BY CHRISTOPHER SERGEL. FROM THE BOOK BY HARPER LEE.
The facade of a seemingly peaceful Alabama town begins to crack when a young black man is accused of a terrible crime. Lawyer Atticus Finch defends him in a trial that rocks the community. As told through the eyes of Atticus’ daughter, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and courage.
STAGE 2
SEPT 27 - OCT 20, 2019
The Bikinis - A New Musical Beach Party
CREATED & WRITTEN BY RAY RODERICK & JAMES HINDMAN
MUSICAL ARRANGEMENTS AND ADDITIONAL MUSIC BY JOE BAKER
ADDITIONAL LYRICS BY RAY RODERICK
The Bikinis are bringing back the sun, fun and all the hits they sang down the Jersey Shore in ‘64. Catch up with four inseparable friends 20 years later as they relive their heyday and beyond with a nonstop celebration of songs like “Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” “Heat Wave,” “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” and more!
NOV 1 - 17, 2019
Good People*
BY DAVID LINDSAY-ABAIRE
Margie Walsh is a single mom barely hanging on in Boston’s Southie neighborhood. Will an old boyfriend be her ticket out, or will he reject her and his own humble roots? Frances McDormand won the Tony for her 2011 performance which Variety called, “uncanny” and “astonishing.”
NOV 29 - DEC 22, 2019
Assisted Living the Musical®: THE HOME for the Holidays
MUSIC, LYRICS & BOOK BY RICK COMPTON AND BETSY BENNETT
The comedy team of Compton and Bennett are off their walkers again in this hysterical sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Christmas, Hanukkah, and retirement will never be the same.
JAN 10 - 26, 2020
Gulf View Drive
BY ARLENE HUTTON
The final play in Arlene Hutton’s Nibroc Trilogy. In 1953, Raleigh and May continue their journey with a cross-country move to Siesta Key, FL. Not long after arriving, their dream house shrinks as relatives descend, further testing the couple’s love as they make difficult decisions in a changing world.
FEB 7 - MAR 8, 2020
Yard Sale: A Musical About Junk
BY MOLLY BASS AND JEFF HARTMAN
One person’s junk is another one’s treasure! This original musical comedy about a break up, a yard sale and … a mermaid (?) caught our attention when it won awards at a recent national festival. Trust us, this show is as funny as its title!
MAR 27 - APR 19, 2020
Hamlet
BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE
Danish prince Hamlet discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet’s mother has married the usurper. This action-packed interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy will have you on the edge of your seat.
MAY 1 - 17, 2020
Blackbird*
BY DAVID HARROWER
Una and Ray had a relationship 15 years ago and haven’t set eyes on each other since. She’s found him again and is seeking answers about the past. Guilt, rage, and raw emotions run high in what The Telegraph calls, “an extraordinary, no-holds-barred drama.”
*Includes adult language/themes. Audience discretion advised.
GENERATIONS
JUL 12 - 14, 2019
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR.
ADAPTED FOR THE STAGE BY LESLIE BRICUSSE AND TIMOTHY ALLEN MCDONALD
LYRICS AND MUSIC BY LESLIE BRICUSSE AND ANTHONY NEWLEY
BASED ON THE BOOK, “CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY” BY ROALD DAHL.
This timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure!
JUL 26 - AUG 11, 2019
Urinetown
MUSIC BY MARK HOLLMANN
LYRICS BY MARK HOLLMANN AND GREG KOTIS
BOOK BY GREG KOTIS
A side splitting send up of greed, love, revolution (and musicals!), in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. We can’t wait for our SummerStock performers to tackle this Tony Award winning satire. (Recommended for middle school and up.)
SEP 6 - 15, 2019
The Jungle Book
BASED ON STORIES BY RUDYARD KIPLING
First published in 1894, the adventures of Mowgli and the exotic animals of the Indian forest remain timeless. Countless adaptations for film and stage prove that the themes of law, freedom, obedience, and bravery never lose their power.
DEC 13 - 21, 2019
A Christmas Carol
ORIGINAL BOOK AND LYRICS BY SCOTT KEYS, ORIGINAL MUSIC BY E. SUZAN OTT
ADDITIONAL MUSIC BY SCOTT KEYS, JASON BRENNER & ELI SCHILDKRAUT
ADAPTED FROM THE ORIGINAL STORY BY CHARLES DICKENS
A magical Venice Theatre tradition celebrating its 20th year! Our original musical adaptation of Dickens’ classic story follows Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Brad Wages) as he reflects on his past, present, and possible future.
MAY 15 - 24, 2020
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
BOOK BY DENNIS KELLY, MUSIC AND LYRICS BY TIM MINCHIN
BASED ON THE BOOK, MATILDA BY ROALD DAHL
Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind. But her talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and headmistress. Dreaming of a better life, she stands up against those who would oppress her, taking her destiny into her own hands.
CONCERTS & SPECIAL EVENTS
Schedule to be announced Spring 2019.
The 2019-2020 Series will offer something for everyone. Well-known national acts like Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone and The Capitol Steps. Top-notch tribute acts like Dwight Icenhower as Elvis, Jay White as Neil Diamond, and Rus Anderson as Elton John. Annual favorites like The Ditchfield Family Singers at Christmas, The Silver Foxes in March and The Loveland Players in June. Also the popular Summer Cabaret Festival and Venice Theatre's signature international event: aactWorldFest, returning June 22-27, 2020.
About Venice Theatre
Venice Theatre is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making a dramatic impact on all stages of life. The second-largest of 10,000 community theatres in the United States, it is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. in Venice, FL. Its MainStage offers seating for 432 patrons and features musicals, plays, concerts and special events. Its Yvonne Pinkerton Theatre seats 90 patrons and is home to the theatre's Stage II Series and Cabaret Festival. In addition to providing entertainment to the community, Venice Theatre offers a wide range of education and outreach programs for children and adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.