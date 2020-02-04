Venice Theatre announces 2020-2021 lineup and christens The Jervey Theatre

Venice Theatre announces its 71st season of shows. The theater also announced that it has named its 432-seat MainStage proscenium theater, The Jervey Theatre, after benefactor, Dr. William H. Jervey, Jr.
Venice resident Dr. Jervey recently offered $1,000,000 to Venice Theatre to encourage the community to match his generosity with donations to The Next Act Capital Campaign. The match met with resounding success and the theater has already raised nearly $2 million toward its $2.5 million goal and is well on its way to a $4 million stretch goal. It is Venice Theatre’s great honor and privilege to name the larger of its two theaters after Dr. Jervey.
In Fall 2019, the local philanthropist learned of the theater’s urgent need for space and offered to help the theater launch its Next Act Capital Campaign. Venice Theatre purchased its new Arts Education Building on Nov. 15 for $1,060,000, enabling it to expand classroom and rehearsal spaces and enhance its educational programs for all ages. The expansion is necessary in order to support the theater’s mission to make a dramatic impact on all stages of life.
In addition to Dr. Jervey’s gift, lead donors have pledged generous gifts to The Next Act, but there are still naming opportunities available. The theatre asks the community to play its part in helping students expand their horizons. Gifts are tax-deductible and donors may visit VeniceTheatre.org/NextAct to make their commitments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.