Venice Theatre's Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush recently revealed the upcoming 2022-2023 season of shows.
JERVEY THEATRE
July 19-24. "The Fantasticks" — "The Fantasticks" is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends cultural barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love that manages to be nostalgic and universal at the same time.
Aug. 4-7. "Godspell Jr." — Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on Stephen Schwartz's first major musical theatre offering that inspired a generation.
Sept. 16-Oct. 2. "The Revolutionists" — Four bodacious women lose their heads (literally) in this irreverent, women-centered tragicomedy set during the French Revolution. This witty, thought-provoking, raucously funny adventure was inventively conceived by one of today’s most-produced American playwrights.
Oct. 21-Nov. 20. Based on a British film, this sweet, sexy, fiery musical will blow your mind! It won six Tony Awards in 2013 including Best Score for a certain 1980s icon. We can’t wait to reveal the title of this beautiful show that will raise you up.
Dec. 9-20. "A Christmas Carol" — Travel to Victorian London for our original musical adaptation of Dickens’ classic story where you’ll meet Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Brad Wages) as he reflects on his past, present, and possible future.
Jan. 13-Feb. 5. "You’ve Got a Friend" (working title) — Once we announce the details, you’ll come running to hear a tapestry of songs that will make the earth move under your feet! If you’re down and troubled, inject your soul with some sweet rock 'n' roll and brighten up even your darkest night.
Feb. 24-March 26. "Gypsy: A Musical Fable" — Speculated by many (including New York Times critic Ben Brantley) to be the greatest of all American musicals, Gypsy tells the story of one woman’s efforts to get her daughters into show business. Featuring musical theatre standards like “Some People,” “Let Me Entertain You,” and the show-stopping “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” Gypsy helped launch Stephen Sondheim’s career and earned Mama Rose a place in the theatrical canon as the quintessential Stage Mother.
Feb. 26-27. "An Evening with Norm Lewis" — This Broadway and TV star can currently be seen in the Netflix film “Da 5 Bloods” and in the FX series, “Pose.” He was previously seen in the NBC television special, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." Special concert event.
March 30-April 2. The Silver Foxes. This professionally-directed volunteer troupe has been bringing entertainment to the area for over 25 years.
April 28 - May 14. "Death of a Salesman" — This Pulitzer and Tony Award Winner tells the iconic American story of Willy Loman, who made his living riding on a "smile and a shoeshine." About to lose his job and haunted by missed opportunities and a troubled past, he continues to chase his elusive American Dream while his wife struggles to help him.
PINKERTON THEATRE
Sept. 9-25. "God’s Country" — A riveting, highly theatrical docudrama about those dedicated to revolution against the U.S. government and the expulsion from "God's Country" of non-Aryans. Three narrative spines are skillfully interwoven in this thought-provoking, unsettling, and challenging fare that examines America’s dark soul, and asks, “What can/should we do about it?”
Oct. 7-16 - "Arabian Nights" — Through a mixture of song, dance, puppetry, and illusion, these magical folk stories of the Islamic Golden Age deliver a message of acceptance, freedom and forgiveness.
Nov. 18-Dec. 20. "Xanadu" — Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for adults, children and anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 12. "The Cemetery Club" — A funny, sweet-tempered, moving romantic comedy about three Jewish widows who meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves.
March 3-19. "Roe" — A theatrically innovative play about the history of and human backstories behind the 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision. Far from being an "issue" play, Roe presents the spectrum of the abortion debate without taking a side, and thoughtfully examines the moment in recent history when our nation changed.
March 31-April 23. "Little Women, The Broadway Musical" — This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in a glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.
May 5-28. "Lizzie Stranton" — On the eve of the Apocalypse, Lizzie, First Lady of "a country brave and free," hatches a plan with her global female contemporaries to end the war by withholding sex until the world is united in peace.
