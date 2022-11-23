Venice Theatre counts its blessings as 'A Christmas Carol' returns

Venice Theatre presents the 22nd annual production of its original musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol."
This delightful version of Charles Dickens' classic story was commissioned by Venice Theatre in 2000. It features a score by the late E. Suzan Ott; book, lyrics and new music by Scott Keys with new music arranged and scored by the late Jason Brenner. In 2018 a new song was added to the score by Eli Schildkraut.
Experiencing Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through Christmas past, present and future has become an annual holiday tradition for many people in the community.
Venice Theatre's Producing Executive Director Murray Chase is directing "A Christmas Carol." Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky has also been involved with the production for 20 years. The lead role of Scrooge will be played for the fourth time by director, choreographer, teacher and performer, Brad Wages.
Wages, who has directed and choreographed many of Venice Theatre's most successful productions, says, "I've always loved the inspiring message of 'A Christmas Carol' and Scrooge was a bucket-list role for me. One of the first full-length shows I remember being in was A Christmas Carol when I was about nine or ten years old. I've played Bob Cratchit, Young Scrooge and now I'm blessed to play the man himself."
The Jervey Theatre, has been severely damaged by Hurricane Ian. While The Jervey Theatre is being repaired, "A Christmas Carol" and many other productions this season will be held in the temporary theater in Venice Theatre's Raymond Center located just north of its main building.
