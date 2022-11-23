Venice Theatre counts its blessings as 'A Christmas Carol' returns

Experience Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through Christmas past, present and future in "A Christmas Carol."

 Photo courtesy of Venice Theatre

Venice Theatre presents the 22nd annual production of its original musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol."

This delightful version of Charles Dickens' classic story was commissioned by Venice Theatre in 2000. It features a score by the late E. Suzan Ott; book, lyrics and new music by Scott Keys with new music arranged and scored by the late Jason Brenner. In 2018 a new song was added to the score by Eli Schildkraut.


