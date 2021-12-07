Venice Theatre is proud to present the 21st annual production of its original musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol."
This delightful version of Charles Dickens' classic story was commissioned by Venice Theatre in 2000. It features a score by the late E. Suzan Ott; book, lyrics and new music by Scott Keys with new music arranged and scored by the late Jason Brenner. In 2018 a new song was added to the score by Eli Schildkraut.
Experiencing Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through Christmas past, present and future has become an annual holiday tradition.
The lead role of Scrooge will be played for the third time by director, choreographer, teacher and performer, Brad Wages.
"I've always loved the inspiring message of A Christmas Carol and Scrooge was a bucket-list role for me. One of the first full-length shows I remember being in was A Christmas Carol when I was about nine or ten years old. I've played Bob Cratchit, Young Scrooge, and now I'm blessed to play the man himself," said Wages.
Last year was the only time since the inaugural production that Venice Theatre did not stage the show. The cast, artistic team and patrons are excited that the annual tradition has returned.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10-11, 16-18, 20 with 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 12, 19. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for college students and $15 for students through 12th grade. They can be purchased at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115. The theatre is at 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice.
Venice Theatre is carefully monitoring the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area. Guidelines for masking and other precautions are decided within a week of each show's opening. The theatre's Covid-19 guidelines are kept up to date at VeniceTheatre.org/covid-19-updates.
