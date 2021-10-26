Venice Theatre's "Generations" Series is proud to present "She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition" by Qui Nguyen on its Pinkerton Stage from Oct. 22-Nov. 7.
Nguyen's play tells the story of self-described "average" midwestern high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and '90s pop culture, the acclaimed playwright offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
The original version of "She Kills Monsters" was first produced at The Flea Theatre in New York City in November 2011. The New York Times reviewed it favorably describing it as, “Deceptively breezy and rather ingenious" and saying, “It will slash and shapeshift its way into your heart.”
Theatremania says it is, “Packed with action, wit and a sizable nerd-quotient, the production is a delight from start to finish” And the Chicago Tribune raved, “Nguyen is a refreshing, break-the-rules writer — he has a ready embrace of pop culture, high-school speak and 'High Fidelity' cool, and he also has a mission to redeem gaming geeks everywhere ... 'She Kills Monsters' delivers exactly what it promises and is generally a blast.”
Because of its popularity with high school students, school administrators requested that Nguyen adapt his play for younger actors to include less profanity. He also changed the character of Agnes from a school counselor to a high school cheerleader. Following a 2013 award by the American Alliance for Theater and Education, the play has, as of July 2020, been staged close to 800 times, mostly by high schools and colleges. Because the script still contains some strong language and mature themes, Venice Theatre recommends it for middle school and up.
Venice Theatre's Assistant Director of Education and Outreach, Kelly Duyn, is excited to be directing this production. She says, "Having been away from the theatre for so long due to Covid, returning to the stage is extremely special for this cast and crew. We have a great cast that comes from as far as Tampa and Punta Gorda and ranges in age from pre-teens to teens, 20-somethings and older. We are having an amazing time telling this story about love and community, bringing people together who are different.
The award-winning story is being told through drama, comedy, puppetry, fight choreography and a solid understanding of the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Duyn says, "We are so lucky that our set designer, Brian Freeman, has a wide knowledge and enjoys the culture of D&D. He consulted on costumes, has created 3D game pieces, and taught the cast how to play. He is definitely our 'Dungeon Master.'"
Because this production features actors who are not yet eligible for vaccination, mask wearing is required by all patrons in the auditorium before and during the performance, regardless of vaccination status. The bar will be open, but drinks must be enjoyed outside or in the lobby.
