Venice Theatre invites audiences to 'See Rock City'

Venice Theatre’s Stage II Series will present Arlene Hutton’s romantic drama “See Rock City” beginning Jan. 4, through Jan. 20. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Picking up a year after the ending of last season’s critically acclaimed Last Train to Nibroc, this tender and funny sequel follows young married couple May and Raleigh through the end of World War II and introduces the characters of their two mothers-in-law. A medical condition keeps Raleigh from military service and he is limited to sitting idly on the porch, watching the cars drive by, as May works as a high-school principal. Faced with daily rejection letters for his writing, unrelenting criticism from his mother, and taunts of cowardice from townspeople, Raleigh fights to find meaning in his new life. When tragedy strikes the family, they discover (through May’s example) how to save their relationships.
This tender portrayal of married life, set against the backdrop of World War II, shows the best of the human spirit and its ability to overcome any and all obstacles. The Washington Post called See Rock City “… a rare thing in current theater: a plain good story.” And The Berkshire Eagle said, “Without missing a step, she [Playwright Arlene Hutton] has created a sequel that is every bit as accomplished as its progenitor, Last Train to Nibroc.”
Director Peter Ivanov tells theatre goers, “If you saw Last Train to Nibroc, we know you’ll want to see what Raleigh and May are up to now. If you didn’t, See Rock City stands alone as a very funny, touching and universal portrayal of a young couple very much in love.”
Adult tickets are $28. Student tickets are $15 to $17. Seating is general admission. All seats are on sale at www.venicestage.com or by contacting the box office at 941-488-1115.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
