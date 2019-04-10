Auditions for Venice Theatre’s SummerStock production of "Urinetown" will be held at 1 p.m. April 20 at the theatre located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Venice Theatre’s Lead staff teacher, Brad Wages, is excited about this year's choice for SummerStock.
VT SummerStock is a high-energy musical theatre “boot camp” geared to high school and college-age students planning to move into the world of professional theatre. For students who want training by professionals to professional standards, SummerStock is perfect! In addition to rehearsing and performing, the experience includes general and show-specific workshops, technical theatre classes, and work calls. The session begins June 3 and runs through the final performance on Aug. 11. SummerStock students will also perform in their own cabaret in the Pinkerton Theatre. Students must be going into grade 9 in the fall of 2019. Acceptance into this tuition-based program is by audition. Scholarships are available and will be accepted until the deadline of May 21.
Those auditioning should sign up for a slot at VeniceStage.com/audition. Students should be prepared to sing a 16 to 32-bar audition song that is in the classic Broadway or contemporary musical theatre genre. Auditioners must bring sheet music marked with the appropriate cutting for the accompanist. Singers will not be allowed to sing A Cappela. Invited callbacks will be held April 23, at 7 p.m.
Those unable to come to auditions should contact Sandy in the Education and Outreach Department to make other arrangements at 941-486-8679 or SandyDavisson@venicetheatre.net. More information is available at www.venicestage.com.
Venice Theatre's Education and Outreach Department is offering a special opportunity for students wanting a bit of help preparing for the upcoming SummerStock auditions. "For Urinetown Only" is an opportunity to work with performer, musician and musical director, Michelle Kasanofsky on an audition song. Sign up for a 30-minute coaching session at VeniceStage.com or call 941-486-8679. Limited slots are available. The fee is $10.
