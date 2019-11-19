During any month of the year, it’s hard to find a day or night when something isn’t on stage at Venice Theatre. From November through April, it’s nearly impossible. While many performing arts venues are “dark” on Sunday and Monday evenings, Venice Theatre is busy each week with its Concerts and Special Events Series.
Venice Theatre’s Artisitc Director, Allan Kollar, continues to add more ,70s acts to his line-up with Tusk, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Jan. 12-13.
The full schedule includes many acts back by popular demand including Dwight Icenhower as Elvis, The Ditchfield Family Singers, The Capitol Steps, “Let’s Hang On,” Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Matt McClure’s tribute to Buddy Holly, “Rocket Man,” “Back Home Again,” “The Sounds of Harry James and the Andrews Sisters” and The Folk Legacy Trio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.