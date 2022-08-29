God's Country

Megan Hendrick, Brennan Reisinger and Jeremy Guerrero-Heideman in 'God's Country." Heideman portrays Robert Mathews, founder of The Order. Hendrick, who plays multiple roles in the play, is shown here as Mathews' girlfriend, Zillah. Reisinger plays their son.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE

Venice Theatre's Stage 2 Series is proud to present Steven Dietz's riveting docudrama God's Country, opening in The Pinkerton Theatre on Sept. 9 and running through Sept. 25. 

Speaking to the challenging theme of Dietz's script which depicts members of America’s white supremacist movement, Venice Theatre's Artistic Director Benny Sato-Ambush explains, "The mission of Venice Theatre's Stage 2 season is to offer hard-hitting stories for those seeking challenge and deep engagement. The 2022-2023 Stage 2 Season is anchored by two powerful dramas of topical relevance: 'God's Country' by Steven Dietz and Lisa Loomer's 'Roe.'"

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments