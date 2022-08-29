Megan Hendrick, Brennan Reisinger and Jeremy Guerrero-Heideman in 'God's Country." Heideman portrays Robert Mathews, founder of The Order. Hendrick, who plays multiple roles in the play, is shown here as Mathews' girlfriend, Zillah. Reisinger plays their son.
Venice Theatre's Stage 2 Series is proud to present Steven Dietz's riveting docudrama God's Country, opening in The Pinkerton Theatre on Sept. 9 and running through Sept. 25.
Speaking to the challenging theme of Dietz's script which depicts members of America’s white supremacist movement, Venice Theatre's Artistic Director Benny Sato-Ambush explains, "The mission of Venice Theatre's Stage 2 season is to offer hard-hitting stories for those seeking challenge and deep engagement. The 2022-2023 Stage 2 Season is anchored by two powerful dramas of topical relevance: 'God's Country' by Steven Dietz and Lisa Loomer's 'Roe.'"
Dietz wrote "God's Country" in 1988. The play is a riveting, theatrical docudrama about America’s white supremacist movement: those dedicated to revolution against the U.S. government and the expulsion from “God’s Country” of non-Aryans. This ideology is revealed with neutrality through three interwoven narrative spines partly based on actual courtroom transcripts and sermons: the 1980s Seattle, WA trial of the white nationalist paramilitary group The Order; the career of outspoken Denver, CO Jewish radio talk personality Alan Berg, “assassinated” by The Order, and the life of The Order’s founder, Robert Mathews. There is an updated section at the end of the play which addresses events in our country's more recent history, including anti-semitic activities in Sarasota County and Orlando.
Director Ric Goodwin, professor of theater emeritus from Ashland University says, "Non-linear in style, and incorporating a non-traditional plot, this play creates some unique challenges. Dietz has woven nonfiction with fiction, realism with surrealism; it is at times a docudrama, at others a reflection and dream play. As theater artists, our obligation is not always to just entertain, but also to use our artistic imaginations to share historical, emotional truths in a way no history book could. Perhaps if we keep holding up the metaphorical mirror of history, eventually; hopefully we can recognize the reflections for what they truly are, and learn from what we see. Theater can and needs to be that mirror."
Thought-provoking and searing, this “theater of testimony” contextualizes today’s continuing extreme right movement — with different names but with the same intentions — and invites audiences to ask, “What are we to make of it?"
Stage 2 subscriptions are available through Sept. 9 and include "God's Country," "The Cemetery Club," "Roe" and Lizzie Stranton.
God's Country includes violent and graphic images, adult language and heavy adult themes. Audience discretion is advised.
