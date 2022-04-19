Harper Lee's beloved novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird," dramatized for the stage by Christopher Sergel, is playing in Venice Theatre’s Jervey Theatre through May 1.
"To Kill a Mockingbird" is the coming-of-age saga of a young girl named Scout during which her youthful idealism and innocent picture of the world awakens to the harsh realities of the racist Jim Crow South. She learns about her father Atticus' fierce moral constitution and his lessons of tolerance as he defends an innocent man accused of a terrible crime. Her knowledge of human nature and her view of life broadens as she encounters the adult world and begins to understand its capacity for cruelty and injustice. She begins to understand that not everyone in her community has the courage to do what’s right.
Venice Theatre's Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush tackles the play with the support of a strong creative team and a cast of 40 actors, many of them volunteering as extras for the courtroom scenes. The central dramatic question that Ambush encouraged his company to consider was: Given humanity's capacity for evil, can one live sympathetically, compassionately, empathetically and maintain faith in the capacity for goodness in human beings without becoming cynical?
He invites audiences to consider the same question while noticing the themes of honor, courage, human dignity based on individual merit, and the juxtapositions between kindness and cruelty, justice and injustice, bravery and cowardice.
Ambush says, "To Kill a Mockingbird is far from a genteel, quaint chapter in modern history, a relic of a bygone era. Our nation’s great work — achieving a truly equitable multi-racial democracy in which Equal Justice Under Law is practiced and enforced — is an unrealized aspiration. The journey our creative team took in researching and mounting this play was at once edifying, sobering, rattling, infuriating and potentially hopeful."
Telling this familiar story with fresh eyes are Venice Theatre newcomer and Pine View 6th-grader Dylan Grantham as Scout; Jim Floyd in the role of her father, Atticus Finch; Van Force Dinverno as her older bother Jem and Suzanne Custer as Jean Louise Finch, Scout's adult self and narrator of her memories of 1935 Alabama. At the center of the court case are Alfred Redmond as Tom Robinson and Haley Hines as Mayella Ewell. One way Ambush has enlarged the narrative is by including more actors to represent the Black community that would have experienced the trial from the courtroom balcony. "The whole community would have been engaged in such a high-profile trial," he says.
