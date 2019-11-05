Venice Theatre's Stage 2 Series presents 'Good People'

Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series will present “Good People” in its 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre through Nov. 17.
David Lindsay-Abaire’s work was last presented at Venice Theatre in 2010 with a well-reviewed production of the family drama, “Rabbit Hole.” With a strong female character facing difficult life issues at its heart, “Good People” explores some similar themes to those in “Rabbit Hole.”
The central figure in “Good People” is Margie Walsh, a single mom barely hanging on in Boston’s Southie neighborhood. She pays a visit to an old boyfriend who could be her ticket out, but she knows he may reject her and his own humble roots. Frances McDormand won the Tony Award for her 2011 portrayal of Margie, which Variety called, “uncanny” and “astonishing.”
Kelly Wynn Woodland, a frequent Stage 2 director at Venice Theatre, is in her wheelhouse at the helm of “Good People.” She has cast Nancy Denton in the role of Margie. Denton’s work in another Stage 2 production directed by Woodland, “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” was called “believable” and “involving” by area critics. Lynne Doyle, Jory Smith, Karen Kelly, Paul Hutchison and Tamiya McClern round out the ensemble in this intimate piece about working class survival in urban America.
Tuesday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Adult tickets begin at $28, college seats are $20, and tickets for students through 12th grade are $15. The script includes adult language and themes, so the play is not recommended for students younger than high school age. Seating in the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre is general admission.
