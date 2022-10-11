Venice Theatre fans were looking forward to the dedication of the newly decorated lobby on Oct. 14 and the opening of the Broadway hit “Kinky Boots” on Oct. 21.
Hurricane Ian had other ideas on Sept. 28.
When the sun came up, I received a phone call from a friend who said “the theater was destroyed.”
Ian had slammed into the back of the Stage House and stripped it bare — right down to the girders, except for some white fabric waving in the wind.
Aluminum that must have covered the girders beneath the stucco finish of those walls was strewn about below, mostly on West Tampa Avenue for the most severe winds came out of the north.
The stucco finish to those walls could be in Arcadia or North Port or was simply pulverized by winds that were said to be up to 139 mph.
“The lobby may be in decent shape,” the theater’s producing executive director Murray Chase said by phone.
It was just 10 months ago, Christmas Day 2021 actually, that I had an article in the Gondolier about “Venice Theatre, the second-best community theater in the U.S.” on its way to the top as it entered the public phase of its $4.5 million Next Act Campaign.
The public phase was centered on a matching grant of $500,000 from Carole Raymond.
“VT is an organism with a heartbeat that goes far beyond what one sees on stage,” Raymond said after Ian wrecked havoc with the theater’s mainststage building.
The building had finally reached completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of its William H. Jervey Jr. mainstage area, the lobby bar, the main lobby and the former box office area.
Plans were in process to renovate the old Hamilton building at the north end of the theater’s property as the theater’s new education building.
Renamed the Raymond Center, the building served well for adjudications and hospitality during June’s Worldfest — the American Association of Community Theatre’s fourth Worldfest at Venice Theatre. The next one is scheduled for June 2024.
That building will prove helpful as it is to serve the theater’s large education department and more while the huge restoration of the core of the main building, including a new stage house and mainstage theater area, begins.
The theater had recently acquired the former Hamilton building on the north edge of its property to be converted into an education center for what had become the fastest growing segment of the community theater.
Venice Theatre offers all manner of theatrical classes for children to adults, including its TTAP (Theatre Technical Apprentice Program) program, which is-state accredited and prepares its graduates to find work in theater, beginning at the journeyman level.
“As I came to understand it more, I developed a dream of an education center which could serve the generations that the theater serves and comprises,” Raymond said. “I hold onto that dream but know the organism needs its building.
“My fervent hope is that the theater as a ‘building’ and ‘organism’ will come together again.
“I believe the residents and organizations of Venice and Sarasota County and beyond understand the importance of this jewel and will insure that the physical theater is rebuilt.”
That organism, hundreds of volunteers, plus the incredible staff of professionals, make it such a fine theater, actually the number two community theater of 10,000 in the United States. (Number one is Omaha Playhouse, which also has a sizable campus and even has an annual performance of “A Christmas Carol,” although not the same one as was conceived especially for Venice Theatre more than 20 years ago.
Former Venice Mayor John Holic commented on the importance of the theater to this community.
“It’s a tragedy but at least it didn’t involve any lives ... but that’s what a hurricane does,” former Venice Mayor John Holic said. “It’s a historic building. People love that theater, and they’ll rebuild and it will be better than ever.”
Richard Hopkins, director of Florida Studio Theater in Sarasota, which also has three buildings but a total of five venues within those buildings and an education department, was saddened by the damage to Venice Theatre as well as Florida Rep in Fort Myers and Theatre Zone in Naples.
The latter two were flooded.
“We were very lucky here,” he said about the Sarasota theaters.
Renata Gaona, owner of Attitudes in Dance, has had the dance school’s annual recital at the theater since 2013. The one exception was in 2021 because the theater was renovating its restrooms
“All the students were so excited to be back in Venice Theater this year,” Gaona said. “After the hurricane, they all were calling about the recital (the one coming up in June 2023). I am hoping the theater can be repaired before the next recital.
“The trapeze school is fine. Our house is fine and the dancing school is fine.”
The businesses on either side of the dancing school in the Rialto Plaza had some roof problems, she said.
Knowing that repairs to the theater are likely to take longer than 8 months, she is considering what other options she has for the recitals, she said.
In June 2022, she filled Venice Theatre’s 432-seat Jervey Theatre with paying customers for dress rehearsal on a Friday night, two shows on Saturday and a matinee on Sunday. The lobby also was filled with patrons buying floral bouquets for their favorite dancers.
Gaona was looking forward to the extra space in the recently expanded lobby for those sales.
No one ever expected the recently redecorated Jervey mainstage area to take such a hit.
Ian was a powerful category 3 storm that uprooted some of the largest trees in Venice, destroyed many manufactured homes in parks and half the hangars at Venice Airport.
But what it did to Venice Theatre was unthinkable.
“It is a huge tragedy, maybe the biggest this city has seen in the 42 years I have been here,” retired Venice Gondolier publisher Bob Vedder said. “I hope that somehow the Venice Performing Arts Center can help the theater put on some shows. I would think the school system might help.
“People from all over the country have been calling about the theater and the city.
“The one spot of good news is the first place award from American Blooms for the downtown.”
Vedder heads the Bloom Team of Venice Area Beautification Inc., which has covered the downtown with hanging planters and decorated pot plantings at ground level and more. They took down the hanging planters before the storm but it will be awhile before they can be replaced, he said.
And the theater can be repaired. It will take time and money.
I have been at the Gondolier and covering area theaters nearly as long as Chase has been the producing executive director of Venice Theatre.
When he came aboard some 24 years ago, the theater was truly a “little” theater with a little staff, at least a real building although its stage house would not be built until 1989 but the theatre was on its way.
That upward path began with his first hire, Maureen Holland, who was his executive assistant but also the theater’s first real marketing maven — a spot now overseen by Laurie Colton.
I would write in a column some years later that Chase has turned out to be a “multi-talented actor/director/chief financial officer/educator/creative guru/promoter/festival organizer/leader and more.”
The theater would win state and regional theater competitions, place well and bring back trophies from national events, become one of the first three community theaters in the country to offer that TTAP program and eventually have a three-building campus with a new and “unscathed-by-Ian” tech center, and a comprehensive education department ready to fill the Raymond Center.
With his credentials, Chase could have gone anywhere. Thank goodness he and Lori Chase as Event Coordinator/Benefits Coordinator are at this theater.
There’s a lesson here for anyone who might think they need to move off to a big city for success. Chase brought success to Venice for himself, the theater, theater employees and the city.
Add the support of the theater’s board of directors, including Raymond, its strong professional staff and all those hundreds of volunteers plus a city that truly loves its theater.
I am hoping the future will be as rosy as this theater and this area deserves.
It will take a village but if ever there was a village to repair and restore and most likely even make it better, Venice is that place.
Honor its professionals and its volunteers. Send whatever you can to Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, FL, 34285. Or visit venicetheatre.org.
Honor someone special by funding the naming of a seat in the theater or the storm-proof replacement stagehouse. For more information on The Next Act Capital Campaign as well as the theater restoration and how to give to its funding, email Camille Cline at camille@venicetheatre.org or call her at 941-539-8872.
