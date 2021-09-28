Kari Solum and Stacy Gilson in "Almost, Maine." Set on a cold winter’s night in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine, the play weaves together the stories of nine different couples who fall in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways.
Venice Theatre's 2021-2022 MainStage Series opens with the off-beat romantic comedy "Almost, Maine," Sept. 24-Oct. 10 in the Jervey Theatre.
Written by actor/playwright John Cariani, "Almost, Maine" began as a series of monologues he put together for his own auditions. In 2006 his fleshed-out script was produced off-Broadway and since then, "Almost, Maine" has become a hit at regional theaters around the world. Set on a cold winter’s night in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine, the play weaves together the stories of nine different couples who fall in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways.
Venice Theatre's new Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush directs a cast of nine actors who play multiple roles. He says, "It is fitting that my directorial debut at Venice Theatre is a play about love. My welcome since arriving in Venice mid-July 2021 has been indelibly loving. I so appreciate the warm embrace and I return the love."
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Prices are $15 for students through 12th grade, $20 for college students and $27 for adults. Tickets are on sale at VeniceTheatre.org, by calling 941-488-1115 or emailing info@venicetheatre.net. The box office is not open for walk-up business. Venice Theatre is at 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice.
