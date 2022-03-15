There’s a saying in show business: Don’t show the work.
In other words, you want the audience to get swept up in the onstage magic of the performance, without anything to remind them of the weeks it took to create that moment.
As true as that is for performers, it goes double for the people whose talents are applied behind the scenes.
“When you really do your job well, nobody notices you,” said John Andzulis, production manager and technical director at Venice Theatre. They notice the effects, some consciously, some unconsciously, he added, but the hope is that all the elements of the production work individually and together.
A recent behind-the-scenes change has given Andzulis and the rest of the crew at Venice Theatre much greater creative capabilities, which they put to good use in their current production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
The musical, with its elaborate sets, intricate costumes and special effects, including several characters who fly, is the first production to give the theater a chance to fully take advantage of its new technical arts center.
If there’s anything that good that came out of going dark during the pandemic, this is it, said Murray Chase, Venice Theatre’s producing executive director. Chase also directed this production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
The down time allowed the theater to use grant money they’d received to refurbish an old liquor store-turned storge building the theater had used for years. The building needed a new roof, it had no running water or air conditioning The theater has a small workshop, Andzulis said, but building sets was a constant game of finding space to work.
“We were often building everywhere we can,” Andzulis said. “We’d build on the stage, we’d build in the shop, we’d build in the parking lot.” And if there was already a show going on, the work would have to be moved every day. The storage building was only moderately useful, Anzulis said. Much of the year, you couldn’t work in there much past 11 a.m,, and the heat would damage flats stored in there.
At first, they discussed just repairing the roof, but with the down time, they decided to do everything at once to turn the building into a dedicated, fully functioning workshop and storage area. The result was a facility that is clean, safe and dedicated just to the technical side of their productions. Flats or sets can be built, painted and stored and are just a short parking lot away from the theater. Props can also be created and stored.
“This is a slick building,” Chase said. It cuts down on time and labor, he said, and with that it cuts down on aggravation.
“My office is in here, I'm never more than 50 step from anyone working there,” Andzulis said. “It really makes how we operate much more efficient.”
A set is like a puzzle that has to be assembled, Andzulis explained. It used to be there had to be many pieces, because they had to be small because there was no place to build or store large pieces. Now, entire flats can be built, moved to a paint room, and be ready for the stage. This makes it possible to make more ambitious sets with greater detail.
“It's allowing us to do bigger, more complex things in a faster way,” Andzulis said. “Because we can build stuff faster and more efficiently, we can spend more time on really dialing in certain effects and making stuff work.”
That came in handy for “Beauty and the Beast” The set was ready to rehearse on two weeks in advance. “That’s most unheard of,” Chase said. And they put it to good use. There are five characters who fly during the show, and they brought in a company called ZFX Flying out of Louisville, Kentucky, which, Chase said, is the best in the business at theatrical flying effects.
ZFX’s custom-designed system for this show took a couple of days to install, and then a couple more days were needed for everyone to train with the equipment.
Other actors benefitted from having the actual set. Some of the characters have elaborate costumes they had to get used to. “The fantasy figures are actually combinations of construction between the costume shop and the scenic shop,” Chase said.
The new workshop has a 3D printer, which is great not only for creating props and set details, but with a show like this, making things like headdresses or the candelabra hands for the character Lumiere.
Chase said they chose “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” specifically because they wanted to come back with a flourish after COVID.
“We've been performing since the fall, but we wanted to make this spring slot something big, something entertaining,” he said.
Andzulis added that in the past, they have always looked at technically challenging shows asking “How can we do this?” rather than “Can we do this?”
“We like to stretch ourselves both artistically and creatively,” he said. Though they are still getting a handle on just how much they might be able to do with their new technical arts center, Andzulis thinks this production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” is a fine start.
“I hope they feel like they're walking into a storybook.”
