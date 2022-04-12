Venice Youth Boating Association holding youth regatta Staff Report Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venetian Cup participants from the age of 8 to 18 will sail in the Gulf of Mexico and Roberts Bay. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Venice Youth Boating Association will be holding a youth regatta on April 30.VYBA's Executive Director Nick Nelson said youth from all over Southwest Florida will be participating in this year's regatta called the Venetian Cup.Participants from the age of 8 to 18 will sail in the Gulf of Mexico and Roberts Bay on April 30. The event will last from 9 a.m. to roughly 4 p.m. or until the races are done.Nelson said people can view the regatta from the South Jetty area.Youth sailors can register for the regatta at bit.ly/3uble3n.VYBA are also looking for event volunteers. Volunteer signups can be found at bit.ly/38zCiYB. The Venice Youth Boating Association was founded in 1952 at the Venice Yacht Club. It offers several sailing programs for youth throughout the year.The organization aims to change youth's lives through sailing.Nelson said the regatta has been held for many years and is used as a fundraising event to help fund YVBA for the year."Sailing is a good skill and everyone should learn to do it," Nelson said.For more information on the Venetian Cup and VYBA, visit bit.ly/3LOubpn. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Go!letter Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Calendar Featured Businesses Wild Goose Chase 1101 El Jobean Road, #2, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 +1(941)979-5373 Website Ban-a-bug 1560 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 +1(941)475-9551 Website Southern Design Living 2980 Placida Rd Unit D, Englewood, FL 34224 +1(941)473-9803 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 +1(941)624-5958 Website Canoe Outpost 2816 NW County Road 661, Arcadia, FL 34266 +1(863)494-1212 Website Lighthouse Grill 260 Maryland Ave, Englewood, FL 34224 +1(941)828-1368 Website Total Air Solutions 1050 Corporate Ave, North Port, FL 34289 +1(888)426-1770 Website Johnson Taylor Funeral And Cremation 1515 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 +1(941)833-0600 Currently Open Website Absolute Blinds Etc Inc 2842 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 +1(941)627-5444 Website Rita’s Italian ice & Frozen Custard 4255 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 +1(941)764-6273 Website Find a local business
