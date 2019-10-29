Sarasota Opera opens the 2019 fall season with Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” one of the composer’s greatest works at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1.
The riveting story follows the hunchback jester Rigoletto as he tries to shield his beautiful daughter Gilda from the evils of the world. When the licentious Duke of Mantua seduces her, “Rigoletto” is driven to plot a revenge which ends in tragedy. “Rigoletto” will have six performances through Nov. 17.
Favorite artists return to Sarasota Opera
Baritone Marco Nistico will reprise the title role of the vengeful court jester, which he sang with the company in 2012. The lustful Duke of Mantua will be portrayed by tenor William Davenport, returning after his critically hailed appearance in last season’s comic double bill Rita and Susanna’s Secret. Rigoletto’s naive daughter Gilda will be performed by Hanna Brammer. Longtime Sarasota audience favorite Young Bok Kim returns to play the sinister assassin Sparafucile.
An authentic step back in time
Sarasota Opera’s traditionally staged “Rigoletto” is presented just as the great composer Verdi envisioned it, with Maestro DeRenzi — the only conductor in the world to have led every opera that Verdi ever wrote — at the podium. Stephanie Sundine will provide stage direction. Opera goers can gain fascinating insight by attending a pre-show introduction hosted by a member of the Sarasota Opera music staff. The talks will take place 45 minutes before curtain times for both evening and matinee performances. Each session is approximately 25 minutes and free to ticket holders.
You’ve heard this song before
When “Rigoletto” premiered in Venice in 1851 to a full house, the aria “La donna e mobile” was so popular that people were heard singing it in the streets the next morning. The melody is familiar throughout popular culture, from Super Bowl commercials to “Dancing with the Stars.” And, there is perhaps no more famous operatic ensemble than the third act quartet “Bella figlia dell’amore.”
