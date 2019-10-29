The Venice High School Drama Department is proud to present “The Great Gatsby.”
Set during the start of the roaring ’20s, right after the Great War and before the Great Depression, “The Great Gatsby” is told through the eyes of narrator Nick Carraway, played by Joseph Vescera. We enter the world of new and old money in the New York towns of East and West Egg. Jay Gatsby, played by Cooper Lyon, is an enigma. A man who is rich, famous, and known for his fabulous parties. As we get to know these characters, dark secrets are reviled, lost loves are found, and we ask the questions…can we ever recapture the past how we remember it?
“Nostalgia is a powerful feeling,” says director and VHS drama teacher, Casey Trascik. “We can feel it for our childhood, for a person, for a specific moment.” That is one of the central themes of Venice High School Drama’s production of The Great Gatsby. “Teenagers and Adult alike can understand the longing for something past and how that memory can grow in our minds.”
With courage, creativity and intelligence the Venice High School students cast in “The Great Gatsby” are tackling one of the most compelling and tragic stories and breathing their own life into it. Working for hours after school on rehearsals, doing character work and research on the time period, and developing real relationships with their fellow actors. “These students will tell F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous story with the compelling truth that only the young can truly capture,” Trascik says.
Also starting in The Great Gatsby are Morgan Koss as Daisy, Christopher Recchia as Tom, Karena Dillion-Angelakis as Jordan, Helen Sanford as Myrtle, Nicholas Rosario as Wilson, Ava Hendricks as Wolfsheim, Lexus Bogert as Mrs. McKee, Jack Irvin as Mr. McKee, Fiona Coffey as Mrs. Michaelis and Rachel Nickols as the Policeman.
All proceeds go to support the Venice High School Drama Department to send their students to competitions, to build sets and produce the productions and to continue the arts education of the students of VHS.
