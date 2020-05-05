Virtual birthday celebrations are not just for kids

Birthdays are always a time of celebration even if the celebration is virtual and socially distanced.
The IMAG History & Science Center announces its new virtual birthday celebrations for adults. No kids allowed. Like their IMAG virtual birthday parties for children, adults can now also enjoy the fun of celebrating their birthdays (or anything else they want to celebrate) with up to 15 other guests for a unique and very exciting experience using Zoom for your video and audio party connection.
Here’s how it works. IMAG offers various party themes including Beers & Gears, a Harry Potter inspired Wizards’ University and Star Wars inspired Happy Hour at Oga’s Cantina. You pick a theme, schedule your party and leave the rest to IMAG.
Using the IMAG TV studio green screen, costumes and props, the IMAG staff puts on an interactive show and activity for your party. Guests will learn about chemistry, physics and engineering as they play virtual Flip Cup or Quiddtich Pong, test their chemistry knowledge during a round of 3 Cup Monty, compete in silly engineering challenges and more. For birthdays, the IMAG staff ends the celebration singing "Happy Birthday" in an online sing-along. Each celebration runs usually for about 20-30 minutes.
Once you have scheduled your party, IMAG will send you an email with party information and a Zoom invite as well as directions and a list of items found around the home for your activity. Although IMAG virtual birthday celebrations for adults are free, donations are always welcomed to help manage expenses.
Finally, don’t forget to get your daily digital dose of history and science from IMAG@HOME (including our Beers & Gears programs after the kids have gone to bed) available on Facebook at facebook.com/IMAGHistoryScienceCenter and on YouTube at youtube.com/user/Imaginariumftmyers.
For more information, visit theIMAG.org or call 239-243-0043.
