In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Florida Studio Theatre made the great decision to go forward with commissioning playwright Bruce Graham to write “Visit Joe Whitefeather (and bring the family!).”
The setting is Beaver Gap, Penn., in the 1970s. Tourism has all but left the area and the town is failing.
Based on a true story just as quirky, this show was inspired by the renaming of Jim Thorpe, Penn., for a Native American Olympic gold medalist who had never set foot in the town formerly known as Mauch Chunk (Bear Place).
Bob (Britt Michael Gordon), city councilman in Beaver Gap, is so desperate for an idea to save the town that when a new resident suggests naming it for the late native American Joe Whitefeather, the councilman jumps at the idea.
Like Jim Thorpe, this Native American had no connection with this town that would be named for him.
Selling the idea and then financing the cost of creating a memorial, transporting the body of the decease Native American to the town and all the elements of carrying out this plan generate laughter throughout both acts.
Director Kate Alexander has a knack for leading her actors to whatever pinnacle is needed to produce tears or uproarious laughter.
The story begins with the video taping by Marcus (London Carlisle) of an interview with an older town merchant named Lucy (Kim Crow) and includes flashbacks to a younger Lucy (Mallka Wallick).
The rest of the cast includes Britt Michael Gordon as Bob, Ellie Mooney as Abigail/Joanie, Jared Sellick as Patty and Kraig Swartz as Walt.
Nooney, an FST associate artist, is one worth watching for her brilliant portrayals of her two roles — think outlandish in a fun way.
Those flashbacks include plenty of absurdity to tickle most everyone’s funny bone, which makes for a fun evening of theater.
The set, designed by Isabel A and Moriah Curley-Clay and costumes by Mari Taylor Floyd with lighting by Ben Rawson and projections and sound design by Thom Korp, provided the realistic setting.
The combination served to punctuate the story of an absurd idea in an otherwise normal small town in Pennsylvania.
