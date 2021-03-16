With 84% of U.S. travelers planning a vacation this year, the highest level since the early days of the pandemic, Visit Orlando, the official association and travel planning expert for Orlando – in partnership with its world famous theme parks and other partners — will host Orlando’s first live virtual travel show — a first-of-its-kind.
Taking place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 25, consumers will have the opportunity to learn, plan and save in a fun, interactive way. The free event, “The Wonder Awaits You! - An Orlando Virtual Travel Experience," will feature experiential main stage presentations from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and LEGOLAND Florida, as well as a virtual trade show element where consumers can interact with and ask questions to more than 40 destination partners ranging from theme parks and attractions to hotels and more — all who will offer special “show deals” for consumers to take advantage of.
“Knowing there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel this year, we wanted to create a one-stop experience for visitors to plan their ‘bucket list’ summer vacation and feel confident they’ll be visiting a destination that takes safety seriously,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando. “Our virtual travel experience has elements for both adults and families to enjoy, including sneak peeks into what’s new at the theme parks, fun games, themed photos opps, new safety measures, and of course, answers to their vacation planning questions.”
Sign up to attend the live virtual event at visitorlando.com/virtual-travel-show. The event also will be available on-demand for three days following the event, for registered attendees only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.