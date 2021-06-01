With summer approaching and new research showing that 81% of Americans have travel plans in the next six months, Orlando offers new reasons to visit in 2021, ranging from new theme park thrill rides to innovative places to stay. And, with more than 150 at VisitOrlando.com, this is also a prime time for an affordable escape.
“We know that people are ready to travel and want to feel safe while not sacrificing the fun and magic of an escape from their daily routine,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “In Orlando, travelers will find a destination committed to safety alongside an incredible collection of new experiences from thrilling rides and attractions to brand new resorts, creating the perfect summer vacation people have been dreaming about for a while.”
NEW THEME PARK THRILLS
• Aquatica Orlando opened Florida’s first dueling waterslide, Riptide Race. Guests race side-by-side at top speeds, navigating tight loops and accelerations through nearly 650 feet of splashing slides.
• A historic transformation of EPCOT is underway at Walt Disney World Resort with the latest update, a reimagined entrance fountain in front of Spaceship Earth. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the newest attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and uses new technology to bring the cartoon world to life.
• The Flamingo Mingle at Discovery Cove is a new, exclusive animal experience where guests can feed and learn about flamingos in an outdoor setting.
• At LEGOLAND Florida Resort, the new Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show features a new female LEGO pirater, original music and stunts from wakeboarding to ski pyramids. An all-new 4-D movie will also premiere.
BEYOND THE PARKS
• The Museum of Illusions Orlando, a mind-bending “edutainment” experience offering 50 interactive, immersive and mentally deceptive exhibits based on math, science and psychology.
• In The Game ICON Park, a family entertainment center and arcade featuring 70 games, virtual reality experiences, themed escape rooms and more.
• ICON Park Slingshot, opening this summer, is the world’s tallest slingshot ride at 300 feet. The two-tower attraction launches riders out of an “exploding volcano” 450 feet straight up, reaching 100 mph.
• ICON Park Drop Tower also opens this summer, as the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower at 430 feet tall. Brave riders tilt forward, face the ground, then free fall nearly 400 feet at 75 mph.
• The new Dezerland Park indoor attraction includes the longest indoor dual gokarting tracks in Florida, a trampoline park and auto museum.
• WonderWorks is a science-focused indoor amusement park known for its upsidedown building.
• Frontyard Festival provides entertainment from musical concerts to comedy to audiences in innovative outdoor pods. Patrons can book a private, elevated box for up five people, spaced 6 feet apart, and can order food and drinks delivered to their box.
• Annual Pulse Remembrance Week, June 5-12, includes a CommUNITY Rainbow Run, historical exhibits, local artist displays and the Pulse Annual Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 5-year milestone of the 49 lives lost on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub.
NEW HOTELS
• Universal Orlando Resort’s new coastal-themed value property, Dockside Inn and Suites, opened Dec. 15.
• For a taste of the Orlando cityscape, AC Hotel Orlando Downtown, recently opened, with a sleek European-inspired design and the SkyBar Rooftop Terrace with 360° city views.
• Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Disney Springs. The first phase of the 604-room project will include 264 guest rooms.
• Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort will open a new 14-story hotel tower, Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, this summer with a new restaurant, health club and 90-foot pool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.