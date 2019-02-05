All examples of Stephen Sidelinger’s art depict his distinctive personal visual language. After years of serving as professor of design at the Kansas City Art Institute, writing art manuals for publication and working as an artist in residence for an Los Angeles based architectural firm, he relocated from Venice, California to Venice, Florida.
In 2007, Sidelinger taught art at Sarasota’s Ringling College of Art & Design before opting to create unique artwork right here in SW Florida. Once a year he displays examples of his artwork for sale during the Ringling’s spring art show, and at Florida CraftArt (formerly Florida Craftsmen), located at 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, customers will discover colorful examples of Sidlinger’s fiber art.
In addition to being an internationally recognized book artist, Sidelinger is known for intricate fiber art and for creating wall art using multiple gouache techniques on paper or embroidery. He was awarded the Joanne Purrington Folley Memorial Award in 2013 for Excellence in Needlework at Fiberarts International, a benchmark exhibition presenting the best in contemporary fiberart.
Sidelinger prefers guache, a chalk and water color technique, to watercolor or acrylic paints. His workmanship has become finer and more elaborate over the years, and he has published a book “Visual Language” to aid others in discovering their own personal visual language. His “Color Manual,” published by Prentice-Hall Inc., received special recognition.
“I taught color theory for years so I am serious about using color,” explained Sidelinger. Examples of his work may be viewed on his website or at the Cottage Gallery of Art located at 106 Pocono Trail E. in Nokomis.
“Stephen Sideliner’s art is unusual, thought provoking and meticulous! His embroidered wall art, brought to us from California galleries, sold out in January, and his unique hand embroidered leather bookmarks made wonderful holiday gifts for the book reading public,” said Judi Light, Cottage Artists cooperative board member.
Enamelist/sculptor, Melissa Erlenbach of Erlenbach Modern Art Gallery & Studio located in Englewood writes, “Stephen’s work possesses the rare combined qualities of technical excellence without sacrificing creative artistic originality. He remains true to his vision regardless of the many mediums he’s working in. His embroideries are my favorites. Stitch by stich, he unfolds his narrative in abstract forms filled with metaphor and symbolism, reaching his viewer with a language that is purely visual.”
Sidelinger welcomes commissions and is able to create images that grace people’s environments. His mission is always “to bring intrigue of design and enigmatic questions of fine art to people’s daily lives.” Sidelinger specializes in one-of-a-kind custom made artist books of any size or topic. Pictures and textures may vary with each topic according to the wishes of the customer. Contact him by calling 941-497-1940 or 941-412-7656. Email him at sidelinger.stephen@gmail.com. View his biography and illustrations of his artwork on his website at http://www.stephensidelinger.com.
