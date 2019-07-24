Voice recording demonstration at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Students learn how Thomas Edison recorded voices.

International phonograph expert and author, John Kurdyla, will record and play back the voices of visitors, utilizing phonograph technology created by Thomas Edison and his staff in the 19th century at Edison and Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Demonstrations will run from 11 a.m. to noon July 26 and Aug. 2

Kurdyla has one of the largest private collections of phonographs and Edison memorabilia and is an expert on Edison recorded sound. A resident of Italy, he has presented his knowledge on 10 Italian National Television (RAI) shows. Kurdyla also authored the book "When Music Was Magic," available in the estates' museum store.

"Children and anyone with a curiosity about how sound is transmitted will enjoy this unique presentation," said Mike Cosden, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President at Edison and Ford Winter Estates.

The presentations are included with admission and are free for Edison Ford members. For more information, visit the website at www.edisonford.org or call 239-334-7419.

