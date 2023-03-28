The aroma of freshly cooked chicken wings will fill the air in Laishley Park on April 1 at the Southwest Florida WingFest & Craft Beer Festival comes to Punta Gorda.
Chicken wing teams will set up their wing booths in an effort to persuade the judges and the general public that their "Wings are King." The teams may consist of friends, family, service organizations, clubs, nonprofits, businesses or just about anyone who has the desire to make great wings.
Wings will be the focus of the day and it will be scored by a panel of judges that will taste test samples from each of the teams. There are three categories for wings (hot, mild and unique) with a $500 prize for the best wing in each category.
Each attendee will receive a voting token when they enter through the main gate. The team with the most tokens wins the coveted People’s Choice Award and $2,500. People’s Choice tokens will be collected at 4 p.m. with the winner announced at the Award Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage.
What goes better with wings than an ice cold beer? Thirsty attendees will have an opportunity to sample different beers from small breweries not always readily available in our area. The Beer Tasting Tent will feature over 50 different craft beers. Specialty beers will be available by samples or by the bottle.
In addition to the wings and beer, there will be plenty of merchandise vendors will be on hand as well as other food vendors when you’re ready to take a break from all those chicken wings.
Live music begins at 1 p.m. with The Boogiemen followed by the Abraham Billings Band at 3 p.m. From Tampa, the headliner is The Black Honkeys Band, a 10-person group playing your favorites from Motown, funk, soul and rock 'n' roll at 4:30 p.m.
