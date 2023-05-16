'Voyage to the Deep' - Get ready to explore the depths at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium's new exhibit

STAFF REPORT
A new interactive exhibition, called “Voyage to the Deep,” is being presented at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium through May 21.
“Voyage to the Deep” is based on Jules Verne’s famous 1870 novel, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” The exhibition brings to life the deep-sea adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited.
“‘Voyage to the Deep’ celebrates fictional explorers of the deep, while Mote’s scientists are real-life explorers and innovators,” Mote’s Senior Exhibits coordinator Samantha Bledstein stated in a news release. “We want our guests to have the opportunity to put themselves in the shoes of our scientists and know that they, too, can be researchers and protect our oceans.”
With this exhibit, Mote Aquarium visitors will have the opportunity to join in the undersea odyssey. Guests can climb aboard the five-part interactive Nautilus submarine, which includes a bridge, control room, salon, living quarters and engine room to explore.
The exhibition’s educational content is approachable for all ages, and it covers topics such as marine life, submarines and various maritime archaeology.
“At Mote Aquarium, we are focused on research, conservation and education through interactive opportunities for our members and guests,” Associate Vice President for Mote Aquarium Evan Barniskis stated. “‘Voyage to the Deep’ is an immersive experience that perfectly complements our mission of marine science exploration, conservation and oceans for all.”
Through a collection of settings and props, guests will imagine they are submarine captains. Visitors can take up the controls at the helm, peer through the periscopes, crank the propeller, test out the bunks and explore Captain Nemo’s Cabinet of Curiosities full of wonderful marine specimens.
This indoor, “underwater” playground includes speaking tubes, a squid-themed slide, puzzles and an Atlantis Performance stage.
