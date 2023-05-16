'Voyage to the Deep' - Get ready to explore the depths at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium's new exhibit

“Voyage to the Deep” is an indoor, “underwater” playground including speaking tubes, a squid-themed slide, puzzles and an Atlantis Performance stage, creating a one-of-a-kind visitor experience.

A new interactive exhibition, called “Voyage to the Deep,” is being presented at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium through May 21.


   
