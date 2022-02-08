A whole sector of the tribute industry might dress up in jumpsuits, Brylcreem their hair down to the sideburns, gyrate and drawl, “Thank you, thank you very much,” but don’t expect Walt Sanders to do all that.
Oh, he will wear a suit. In fact, he still fits into the same white studded job that he’s worn for 25 years. But Sanders doesn’t believe in demeaning the legacy of Elvis by caricaturing him.
Instead, while performing from the heart as Elvis did, even longer than Elvis did, he’s earned the respect of those who worked with the King.
“I just love Elvis,” he said. “And I’m not going to spoof on him. Sometimes tributes get so carried away that they become a farce and a disgrace.”
"Walt is as sincere as I remember Elvis being and works at his craft the same,” said Ray Walker, bass singer since 1958 for The Jordanaires gospel quartet, who for 15 years sang backup on Elvis’ recordings.
Butch Owens, former bass with The Stamps gospel quartet, who sang backup for Elvis in his 1970s Vegas era, said, "I've sung my share of Elvis shows, but would sing with you (Walt) on any stage in any city.”
In 2005 Sanders experienced an all-time career high. His tribute put Elvis back on the first northern stage the young King had played 50 years earlier, at a Brooklyn (Ohio) High School sock hop before his “Ed Sullivan Show” debut.
Elvis Presley Enterprises endorsed the anniversary show on the condition that its Elvis take things seriously and not appear in a jumpsuit. So, wearing a regular suit and taking things as seriously as he always does, Sanders shared the stage with that concert’s original performers, including The Four Lads, Priscilla Wright and members of Bill Haley’s Original Comets.
Sanders said, “I was raised on the good stuff. My dad played it all on the record player when I was growing up.”
Sanders can also capture the voices of Neil Diamond, Ricky Nelson, Kenny Rogers and Dean Martin.
Astoundingly, though, he shuns a personal Sanders spotlight.
“I guess I don’t have the guts to do it,” he admitted. “I just want to pay tribute to the guys I grew up admiring.
“I’m content to sing tenor in a church choir, but I’ve never volunteered to do a solo. I used to practice singing only when no one could hear me. I’ve never really tried to be who I am, vocally. I always try to sound like the record, whether it’s Elvis or Ricky Nelson.”
He’ll be soloing at Gulf Theater, using the finest backing tracks available, so that he will sound just like the record.
And don’t be surprised if he brings Neil Diamond and Dean Martin along with him.
