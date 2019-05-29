“Water, Water, Everywhere,” a 2D and 3D free Visual Arts Center artwork exhibition will feature boating, fishing, shells, beaches and more. For the third year in a row the Center’s Exhibit Committee is offering cash prizes and awards to artists entering this water-themed competition.
“It has been an extremely popular exhibit for our artists and a fitting theme for S.W. Florida with its miles of coastline and many waterways,” explained Janet Watermeier, executive director for the Visual Arts Center, located across from Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village.
The judged “Water, Water, Everywhere” exhibit featuring original artwork submitted by members and nonmembers will be offered free of charge to the general public through June 27. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. Five merit awards and a people’s choice award will also be offered, but the number of actual awards will be determined by the number of entries. Original 2D mediums (drawing, painting, pastel) portraits entered in the show are also eligible for a Bowles Endowment Award for Portrait Excellence.
A free reception for artists that is open to the public will take place on May 30, at 5 p.m.
“We think anyone who is looking to fill their walls with coastal art should come to this show,” said Stacy Calvino, VAC’s business Development Director and liaison to the exhibit committee.
According to the VAC website the center, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the creation and enjoyment of the arts in S.W. Florida. Founded in 1961 by local artists, its mission is to inspire, explore, create and promote the visual arts in an effort to enrich the life of the community. VAC is supported through corporate sponsorships and grants that include annual grants from the Visual Arts Center Endowment Trust. Membership is open to all.
For information about classes and the VAC art store, go to www.VisualArtCenter.org or contact email info@visualartcenter.org.
The Visual Arts Center is at 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda.
