While patrons of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe may be more accustomed to hearing R&B and soul at WBTT, the blues holds an esteemed place in Black music history and culture and the local arts organization is thrilled to feature it.
On Sept. 3, fans of the blues will have the opportunity to hear an emerging Latin American artist and his group, the Jose Ramirez Band, as it brings its passionate brand of the blues to Sarasota.
A 2021 Blues Music Awards nominee for Best Emerging Artist Album (“Here I Come”), Ramirez earned second place in The Blues Foundation’s 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis after advancing to the semi-finals against over 230 bands from around the world.
He has played at legendary venues around the world, including Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago, where Buddy Guy himself joined him on stage.
His appearance at WBTT will be his last show in the U.S. before launching his third European tour.
Ramirez is a Delmark recording artist — the first Latin American to sign with the renowned Chicago-based blues label. His two previous European tours included more than 45 concerts in England, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.
“Certainly, WBTT has carved out a niche for itself with a focus on R&B and soul music but Black artists were responsible for creating and developing the genre of the blues since its birth in the 1800s,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs.
“We are thrilled to welcome an exciting young artist like José Ramirez — whose take on the blues is heavily influenced by R&B and soul — and give local music fans a taste of where the genre is going today.”
In accordance with CDC guidelines, patrons will be required to wear masks at all times in the theatre.
Concessions will not be available. No outside food or drink may be consumed on the premises.
