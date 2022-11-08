Opening Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 23rd anniversary season will be one of the most produced musicals in history, “Guys and Dolls.” The production premiered on Broadway in 1950 and ran for 1,200 performances, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Since its original run, it has become a staple of American musical comedy, staged in Broadway revivals, by regional companies, community theaters and schools. A movie version in 1955 starred Frank Sinatra as Nathan Detroit and Marlon Brando as Sky Masterson.

The WBTT version will sing the loves and dreams of “Guys and Dolls” with its own unique voice. One of its key inspirations is the 1976 Broadway production staged by African American director/choreographer Billy Wilson and starring an all-Black cast, featuring renowned artists including Robert Guillaume, Norma Donaldson, James Randolph and Ernestine Jackson.


