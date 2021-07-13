WBTT's Stage of Discovery students present 'The Technicolor Musical'

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's Stage of Discovery musical theatre summer camp students will present two performances of "The Technicolor Musical" to culminate its 2021 camp program. The young artists will sing numerous uplifting songs and send a message of love, understanding, peace and harmony to a world that needs it now, more than ever.
Songs will include “Imagine,” “Everybody is a Star,” “Man in the Mirror” and many more, performed with youthful energy and enthusiasm. This show will give you hope for the future as the students welcome patrons back to WBTT's indoor theatre.
"Stage of Discovery" is intense, focused and fun — and free — designed for youth ages 13-18 who are serious about developing their artistic talents. An audition for the camp was required to participate.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. July 17-18, at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasot. Audience capacity will be capped at 50% and masks are required to protect patron and student health and safety. Limited tickets are available; cost is $27/adults and $17/students. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the box office at 941-366-1505.
