For the seventh summer, actors, dancers and singers ages 13-18 are taking the stage with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.
"Stage of Discovery" is an intensive, five-week summer musical theater program that is offered at no cost to participants. The teens are under the direction of WBTT founder/artistic director Nate Jacobs and education director/artistic associate Jim Weaver. WBTT staff and guest instructors — including choreographers, musicians, actors and vocal coaches — offer lessons in dance, acting, singing and improvisation and provide behind-the-scenes experience with set and costume design.
"Many of these young people, while naturally talented, have never had any formal theater experience. We work them rigorously — while having lots of fun — to enhance their individual talents and give them a basic understanding of the art of theater," said Jacobs. "While WBTT is dedicated to producing the finest dramatic and musical theater, my dream — my true calling and purpose for founding this organization — has always been to help young aspiring artists who may not otherwise have the opportunity to develop their talents and achieve success."
The "Stage of Discovery" program is free to students, thanks to support from the community. Founding Sponsor is the Robert E. Dods Family Foundation (in honor of Mike & Karen Gardiner).
The program will culminate with two public performances of an original musical revue, “We Dream,” in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT July 16-17. The show will include poetry, monologues and singing and dancing to numbers including "Everyday People," "You've Got a Friend," "Waiting On the World to Change," "Respect Yourself" and many more.
“We Dream” was created, adapted and directed by Weaver; the live band will be led by music director Matthew McKinnon, with vocal arrangements by Jacobs.
“The overall theme of ‘We Dream’ is about our younger generations looking for and anticipating the time when acceptance and understanding of each other — with all our differences — will finally be here,” said Weaver.
