Asolo Repertory Theatre rings in the holiday season with "We Need a Little Christmas," a holiday concert under the stars perfect for the whole family. "We Need a Little Christmas" will be performed at Asolo Rep’s newly constructed Terrace Stage, an open-air venue located in front of its box office at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3.
The production was conceived by and will be co-directed by Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, and music directed by Tony nominee Steve Orich.
A little bit camp. A little bit sentimental. A whole lot of fun. "We Need a Little Christmas" is a joyful celebration of the season’s spirit of togetherness. Brimming with colorful re-imaginations of your favorite holiday and musical theatre songs, this not-to-miss production will star some of Asolo Rep’s most beloved artists alongside a live orchestra.
“'We Need a Little Christmas' is, of course, a song from Jerry Herman’s iconic musical Mame,” said Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal. “But our holiday concert is about so much more than Christmas — it is a celebration of our patrons finally coming home to the theatre. We chose this title because of what the song represents: persevering and rejoicing no matter what obstacles may stand in your way.”
Matthew McGee will lead the all-star ensemble as the emcee, bringing some of the most beloved divas of all time to life with a little holiday flair. Asolo Rep associate artist and award-winning director Peter Amster will make his Asolo Rep onstage debut. The cast also includes Ann Morrison, Jenny Kim-Godfrey and Eileen B. Lymus.
“In this world-altering moment, we recognize the profound need to create a sense of camaraderie, joy and empathy that live theatre has the unique ability to nurture and inspire,” said Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards. “We eagerly embrace the responsibility to our community to bring people back to the theatre as safely and as quickly as possible. I am so proud that our staff, our board, our local artists and our supporters have banded together, in spite of unprecedented obstacles, to create this exuberant holiday musical event.”
