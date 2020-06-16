Gone are the days when we demanded obedience and taught parlor trick commands to our canine best friends.
Today, as dogs are viewed as our family members, nannies and adventure companions, dog obedience training is transforming.
Instead of wanting our dogs to comply with what we want them to do, we see a sentient being. We want to learn why they do what they do and how they feel.
On June 27, Suncoast Humane Society will launch our first-of-its-kind webinar-style lessons for dog owners. It’s called “Essential Behaviors” with our senior animal behaviorist Jeff Joyce.
“Essential Behaviors” consists of four lessons overall. The first lesson will focus on “Principles of Learning: Human and Canine.” The second is “Getting Started: Structure and Deference.” The third and fourth are “Obtaining Attention, Focus and Engagement” and “Default Behavior of Deference.”
The cost of each lesson is $20. There will also be virtual one-on-one sessions that will help dog owners form a stronger bond with their pets, resulting in improved behavior.
Those who sign up for “Essential Behaviors” will be able to book a separate virtual one-hour session for $50.
There are countless benefits of having the opportunity to form a better connection with your pet. Positive reinforcement and constructive guidance promotes trust, loyalty and companionship. It builds a unique language between you and your dog.
You will be able to recognize certain behaviors and actions, and reassure your pet with appropriate and result-driven cues such as sit, stay, watch and more. Your dog will feel heard, and in return, will follow your guidance to be a good dog and to make you happy.
This kind of communication also increases sociability and boosts the dog’s confidence in environments outside of your home.
And last, but certainly not least, behavioral training teaches your dog important life skills, such as: how to live in a home environment and get along with other humans or animals in the home. It also teaches you different ways you can enrich their lives through mental and physical exercises.
FOSTER SUPPORT
We are also rolling out “Foster Support,” a virtual one-on-one session with Jeff Joyce, for those who are currently fostering Suncoast Humane Society animals. These sessions are a way of offering support to those experiencing behavioral issues in the home setting. “Foster Support” sessions are offered free, and all fosters are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to learn and help their pets get settled in.
To sign up for the trainings, and to learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, please visit www.humane.org.
