It took Martyn Jenkins three months to learn and dissect the musical facets of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, as well as to recreate it at a level that he and fellow members of Absolute Queen could perform live.
It took even longer to put together a two-hour set of the classic British rock band’s legendary music in a way that would not only capture the essence of the songs but also the lights and energy that surround their many stadium-level performances.
For Jenkins, a long-time “massive Queen fan,” the goal with Absolute Queen is to create a “hyper-realistic” performance that embodied the sights and sounds of what a Queen concert was like in the early 1980s — one of the many peak moments for the band famous for anthemic hits like “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,”“Another One Bites the Dust,” “Under Pressure” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” among their huge library of chart-topping hits.
A Welshmen, lead singer Jenkins, along with Absolute Queen, is bringing the complete Queen experience to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, Feb.1 for two shows.
“I was in a Queen tribute band in England back in the ‘90s,” Jenkins said. “I’ve always been a Queen fan. We played a lot of international Queen in Germany, Holland, England, France, etc. I later moved to America.”
Absolute Queen is a realistic Queen show, replicating the songs, effects and music, note for note in a live setting.
“We bring a big white piano with us for every show, as well as a giant projector” Jenkins said.
In between songs, he tells stories of Queen over the years that one may not find on the Internet.
“The stories lend to the overall Queen experience,” Jenkins said.
The original band Queen has had a bit of a resurgence over the past few years with the 2018 release of the motion picture “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Jenkins said they started the band before that but have noticed a change in audiences, including the age level of audience members since that release.
“We’ve been getting more and more kids that know every word to these songs. It’s amazing when you look at the reach the movie has had,” Jenkins said.
“Not only do we do the big vocals but the (giant) Brian May guitar solos,” Jenkins said. “It’s been a real pleasure for me and our fans.”
