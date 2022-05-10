When director Paula Pender first read “Wedding Belles,” she thought of a simpler time, a time before cellphones and the internet.
The play is set in 1942. “I believe many people who live in our area remember those simpler times,” said Pender.
Written by authors Alan Bailey and Ronnie Claire Edwards, the play takes place in the fictitious town of Eufala Springs, Texas, in the 1940’s era. Four garden club ladies meet a young girl who has arrived in town to marry an infantry man before he ships off to fight for his country in World War II.
The garden club women impetuously decide to throw the girl an elaborate wedding. Their lives and friendships are thrown into turmoil as they race to accomplish the nuptials in one frenzied afternoon.
The show’s cast is comprised of a group of veteran female actors: Marilyn Barton, playing Bobrita Tollivar, JJ Juliano, playing Gledine Slocum, Charlene Kircher, playing Violet Montgomery, and Jeanne Marques, playing Laura Lee McInery. Three youthful additions to the cast include Jessica Sanders, playing Ima Jean Tatum, and both Manion Warden and Aiden sharing the role of Jessie.
Charlotte Players is extremely proud of the back porch set that so closely represents that period in the South.
“Chris Smith and Bill Olson have designed and construction a memorable set that will bring an audible “Awhh” to anyone walking into the theater,” said Executive Director Sherrie Moody. “Many hours were spent on creating the right historical design for this show. It is one of those sets that we will hate to take apart after the show run.” Moody compared the play to the TV show “The Waltons,” adding “Wedding Belles” is a charming play with “comedy and heart.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.